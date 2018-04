Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Former Abia State Governor Dr Orji Uzor Kalu visited the palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, in continuation of his peace advocacy visit to southwest Nigerian states.

He was received by the Ooni, a high Yoruba monarch, amid conviviality.

Traditional pleasantries and compliments were observed ahead of a statement by Dr Kalu on the purpose of his visit.

Scores of palace chiefs, well wishers and Ife indigenes were at the palace to receive him.

They charged the atmosphere of the palace with welcome songs and encomiums for Dr Kalu.