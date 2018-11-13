Meanwhile, Uzodinma has accused Governor Rochas Okorocha of sponsoring the story of his purported arrest by SPIPRPP…

Godwin Tsa, Abuja and George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo State Governorship candidate on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Hope Uzodinma, is to appear today before the Special Presidential Investigation Panel For Recovery of Public Property (SPIPRPP) in connection with the $12 million contract for the dredging of Calabar channel.

He was arrested on Sunday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja by operatives of the panel for the failure of his company to execute the said contract, which was awarded by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

He was, however, allowed to go home and report to the panel yesterday (Monday) at 10 am, but he failed to show up. Irked by the development, operatives of the panel yesterday stormed his Abuja residence where he was re-arrested.

Confirming the incident to Daily Sun, Chairman of the panel, Chief Okoi Obono-Obla, stated: “We arrested him yesterday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja for the failure of his company to execute a contract of $12m for the dredging of Calabar channel. However, because we allowed him to go and report to our office today (Monday) by 10am since we do not have a detention facility.