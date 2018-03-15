The Sun News
Latest
15th March 2018 - Uzodimma and his insightful books
15th March 2018 - China-Africa cooperation and Tillerson’s advice
15th March 2018 - Legislators’ compensations
15th March 2018 - Senate panel on Zamfara killings
15th March 2018 - Illegal migration and human trafficking: The failure of humanity
15th March 2018 - Ekweremadu’s faux pas
15th March 2018 - 2019 and PDP’s chances in South East
15th March 2018 - I’ll chase Fayose away as I did in 2006  – Senator Ojudu
15th March 2018 - Magna-Carta option’ll save Nigeria – Akwara-Dundas
15th March 2018 - Nigerian’s wildlife: An economy forgotten
Home / Columns / Uzodimma and his insightful books

Uzodimma and his insightful books

— 15th March 2018

 

I would admit that a change agent is a leader who “alters human capability or organizational systems to achieve a higher degree of output or self-actualization.” The prime goal of a change agent’s actions is to create enabling environment where individuals can do more and also explore new vistas—a paradigm shift.

In such an environment, people constantly look for new ways to accomplish objectives/things. They’ll no longer be contented with the present as they find new ways to achieve goals earlier considered unattainable.  A change agent not only provides vision and voice, but he/she also empowers the people. A change agent perseveres with a great deal of tenacity—failure is not an option; challenges are turned in opportunities in the mindset of a change agent. Reading books, I reluctantly took from someone provided me a rare window through which I caught a glimpse of the author’s character and leadership qualities.

Well, at the last World Igbo Congress convention in Detroit, Michigan a few years ago, Dr. Batos Nwadike handed to me three books he later presented during the plenary session on behalf of Sen. Hope Uzodimma, the senator representing the Imo West in the National Assembly. He encouraged me to read the books touting them as scintillating and insightful. I was dismissive of the books and reluctantly took them and put them in my bag. The books written by Sen. Uzodimma were The Political Economy of Healthcare Delivery in Nigeria; Religion and Political Leadership in Nigeria; and Giant Strides of a Democratic Soldier.

I later read the three books and found the contents very revealing and fascinating for various reasons. The books, especially The Political Economy of Healthcare Delivery in Nigeria, illuminated the depth and breadth of Sen. Uzodimma’s knowledge in healthcare issues in Nigeria. His critical analysis of the problems and prospects of healthcare delivery in the country were very impressive. His policy prescriptions to mitigate the healthcare problems were sound and what are obtainable in the developed countries. Uzodimma realized that the recklessness at which the professionals deliver healthcare is alarming; what is more troublesome is that healthcare professionals are not held responsible for their mistakes and negligence.

He said, “Among the necessary steps that must be taken is in the area of enacting comprehensive legal framework for healthcare delivery in Nigeria.” Uzodimma added, “The absence of a legal framework for healthcare in the country, particularly the absence of a National Health Act that clearly defines the roles and responsibilities of healthcare professionals, as well as the roles and responsibilities of federal, state and local government, in the management of healthcare delivery is a major minus for the health sector.”

In his book, Religion and Political Leadership in Nigeria, Hope Uzodimma x-rayed inextricable role of religion and politics in the national development as he found himself submissive to God who Uzodimma deemed as the source of all powers and authorities, including the political power. Hope attributed to God “the author and custodian of power and authority.” This book reveals that Uzodimma derives his inner strength from God and he believes that God is always in control of his political successes.

In Giant Strides of a Democratic Soldier, a collection of Sen. Hope Uzodimma’s addresses on numerous germane issues at various places to various audiences, Uzodimma raised pertinent national issues. The book which included his interviews, comments and news commentaries was laced with pressing needs the country is facing, especially in the area of healthcare. As I was reading the book, I was able to glean from it some strong policy statements such as preventive, reproductive, and childhood health issues. Without delving into the policy implementation conundrum, it is pertinent to note that Uzodimma is a legislator, whose role at this juncture is shepherd legislation that will address the health problems he has raised in his book. For him to acknowledge these national issues, is a step in the right direction for the country.

Hope Uzodimma stated that Nigeria is making a “sluggish progress towards achieving the 2015 targets for healthcare-related Millennium Development Goals (MDGs).”  In reproductive health, Uzodimma said, “Despite considerable gains in the past decade, Nigeria’s reproductive health indicators are still very poor. Country-wide, the total fertility rate is 5.7 children per mother, with a contraceptive prevalence rate of less than 10%.” He continued, “Furthermore, these statistics mask wide regional variations for example, the total fertility rate in the northwestern region is as high as 7.3%, with a contraceptive prevalence rate of 3%.”

In a country with abundant resources, child mortality rate is still very high. The phenomenon alarmed the Senator, who revealed his apprehension in the book. Uzodimma saidd, “Child survival in Nigeria is threatened by nutritional deficiencies and illnesses, particularly malaria, diarrheal, Acute Respiratory Infection (ARI), and Vaccine Preventable Diseases (VPD), which account for the majority of morbidity and mortality in childhood.”

Despite the efforts of the federal, state, and local governments in addressing the healthcare problems plaguing the nation, more urgent actions are needed to avoid potential healthcare catastrophe in the future.

In his presentation at the convention, Dr. Batos Nwadike relayed that Senator Uzodimma urged Ndi-Igbo to be more confident about their political future in Nigeria based on the outcome of the country’s presidential election, insisting that the election result has shown that his people can speak with one voice politically. He considered speaking with one voice politically was a desired source of strength, and by no means, a weakness.

But, he also cautioned that political advantage could only be derived from the voting pattern if “we extract maximum political capital from the realities of the elections.” Uzodinma said that the election has thrown up a number of realities just as it has shattered a number of illusions.

However, the crux of Uzodimma’s message was contained in his three books that were given to the attendees at the presentation.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019 and PDP’s chances in South East

— 15th March 2018

 Ndubuisi Orji,  Abuja  What does 2019 holds for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)  in the south-east geo-political zone? Will the major opposition party maintain its dominance of the politics of the zone or would it be displaced by any of the other political parties, especially the All Progressives Congress (APC), jostling for the control of…

  • I’ll chase Fayose away as I did in 2006  – Senator Ojudu

    — 15th March 2018

    Chinelo Obogo Senator Babafemi Ojudu is the Special Adviser on Political Matters to President Muhammadu Buhari. He recently declared his intention to run for the governorship of Ekiti State. He speaks on how he plans to win the governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and ensure that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is…

  • Magna-Carta option’ll save Nigeria – Akwara-Dundas

    — 15th March 2018

    Gilbert Ekezie Chimaobi Akwara-Dundas, an author, says Nigeria has always impressed the world with records of excellence in all fields of endeavour, except in self- governance.    What is your view about the state of affair in Nigeria? Nigeria has been designed a glorious country, but the design could not help to build us a…

  • Ways to preserve, boost women’s fertility

    — 15th March 2018

    Doris Obinna There are pertinent questions that agitate the minds of women about fertility: The fertility rate,  ability to have babies within a certain time and need or otherwise of medication, among others. These questions are understandable. Much has been said about women’s fertility, especially in relation to age, to worry those who are married….

  • Rohr: We won’t allow Messi distract us

    — 14th March 2018

    BUNMI OGUNYALE Super Eagles’ manager, Gernot Rohr has boasted that there are no special plans to man-mark Lionel Messi in their final group game against Argentina in Russia. The Franco-German gaffer maintained in an interview with South African based football magazine, Soccer Laduma that other methods would be employed to stop the Argentine as man-marking…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share