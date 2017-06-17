Uyo flop : A SETBACK EAGLES, ROHR NEEDED

Many believe Akpeyi should have done better when he came one on one with Tau acres away from his vital area. He (Akpeyi) should simply have impeded the South African striker. The worst that would have happened was for him to get carded and South Africa getting what would have been a harmless free kick. That way, Eagles would still have re- mained in the game, searching for a possible equalizer with as much as 10 minutes left of play.

A look at South Africa’s first goal shows that Rantie directed the header to an angle already covered by Akpeyi. An average goalkeeper should have conve- niently pulled off a good save. The encounter was one in which Akpeyi did not make any save. It was the woodwork that ended up saving Nigeria the embarrass- ment of not conceding at least three other goals. On three oc- casions, the South Africans hit the woodworks after Akpeyi had been beaten flat.