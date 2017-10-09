The Sun News
Home / Sports / Uyo bubbles again, as Akwa hits FA Cup final

Uyo bubbles again, as Akwa hits FA Cup final

— 9th October 2017
  • It’s Udom’s magic at work – Bassey

From Joe Apu, Uyo

 

Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital kept the celebration of Nigeria’s World Cup till Sunday as Akwa United booked their second FA Cup final ticket in two years after a 3-1 defeat of Sunshine Stars in a thrilling semi final return leg match in Uyo. The 2015 champions thus went through on 3-2 aggregate.
Cyril Olisema opened scoring for the Promise Keepers five minutes past the hour mark to send the scanty stands into wild jubilation.
But the visitors almost came back to level terms five minutes later but the ball hit the bar and went off, much to the relief of the home side.
One of the major talking points of the half and which spiraled into the second period was delay antics of Sunshine Stars bulky goalkeeper, Henry Ayodele who feigned injury again and again by falling down.
Christian Pyagbara doubled the lead for the home side on the hour mark when his headed effort from a corner kick hit the crossbar and was adjudged to have crossed the line. After falling two goals behind, Sunshine Stars stepped up their game but the hosts defended stoutly in numbers to deny the Duke Udi boys.
But the Akure side came back into the game in the 88th minute when they halved the deficit.
The ovation that greeted the goal had hardly died down when Ifeanyi Ifeanyi fired home the third for Akwa United from the edge of the area in the 89th minute of play.
Akwa United will next weekend face Niger Tornadoes of Minna for a place in the Total CAF Confederation
Speaking on the qualification of Akwa United, Paul Bassey attributed it to the governor’s good sporting legacies.
“It’s exciting that we won this game. Credit must go the the players and coaches and especially to the state governor, Udom Emmanuel who has kept faith with the team. His magic is at work as is evident here.”

Post Views: 1
