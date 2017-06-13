Uwazuruike, Ango Abdullahi meet in Zaria, pledge to end AREWA-Igbo dispute

From: Abdullahi Hassan, Zaria

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has sought the support of the Northern Elders Forum to end what it called the imminent collapse of peaceful co-existence in Nigeria, following recent quit notice issued to Igbo’s to leave Northern states by Coalition of Arewa Youth.

The leader of the Movement, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, told the Spokesman of the Forum , Prof. Ango Abdullahi, in his farm House in Zaria that the prevailing situation in the country was worrisome and uncalled for.

According to him, the action and the position of the Northern Elders on the matter is too sensitive to the solution of the crises.

“ We observed that there was communication gap between Arewa people and Igbo’s Community especially the leaders.The Igbo have been living together with Northerners interns of business and commerce for long time, but the concern of MASSOB is basically on Peaceful co-existence of Igbo’s in the North’’.

Uwazuruike, said though the agitation of MASSOB was for self determination of Igbo’s sovereign nation, “but we have never opt for violence to deny other people rights of existence in any Igbo’s community or supporting assault against any tribe or ethnic group’’.

The MASSOB leader described the quit notice and position of the Northern Elders Forum as an indication of serious misunderstanding and lack correct information’s provided by the various interest groups which can be resolved through meetings and dialogue .

“ We are here today to sought the Elderly support from Northern Elders which we have confident that Your forum can resolved the issue by people from imminent state of uncertainty’’.

He said that MASSOB was supporting any genuine cause that would ginger the development of the people and therefore, urged Nigerian to view the agitation as positive towards uniting its people rather than causing Violence .

Responding, the spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum, Prof. Ango Abdullahi , thanked the MASSOB delegation for the visit and assured them that he would present the matter before official members of the forum for deliberation, consideration and possible review of crises approach.

“ I wouldn’t want to give an automatic assurance, but we believe in Justice and fairness, as Elders , our role is to correct anomalies through mediation and consultations’’.

Ango blamed Nigeria crises to the selfish interest of elite who had steer the leadership of the country after Awolowo, Sardauna and Azikwe“ You could recall the traumatic experience of Nigerians after founding fathers, especially Civil war and its consequence as well as how issues and administration of country was mismanaged by some leaders’’.

He said that their Focus in the Forum was Nigeria development not individual or sectional bias“ I personally, support that any Nigerian or group has the right to asked for whatever he want peacefully, especially after living in the country for 100 or 60 years without any significant achievement , that is why I support the creation of Biafra republic if the situation warrant’’.

“ After all other countries like Indian after independence of 1948 , Pakistan, and later Bangladesh were created. Other countries in Europe and Asia had similar experience, What is wrong if Igbo said they want their Nation,? But that has to be achieved through peaceful means not violence’’.

He said that until now, Northern Nigeria was the most peaceful interns of resistance to violence, Tolerance, co-existence and compromised as such , We ought to have respect and dignity’’.

Earlier, the Former ADC to Gen. Sani Abacha , Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, told chieftain that their meeting with MASSOB had resolved to engaged Northern Youth groups in proposed special meeting to achieve lasting solution to the problems.

Al-Mustapha said his intervention in the crises was to personally demonstrate concerned for the peaceful co-existence of Nigeria which he said was being threatened by the negligence of some leaders.

“ I strongly believed that with the influence , respect and wealth of experience of the Northern Elders Forum, especially Prof. Ango Abdullahi, the crises that heat the nation would be over henceforth’’.

He appealed to all stakeholders to resort to peace for the benefit of the country.

The MASSOB Leader was accompanied by Prominent Igbo Chiefs from South –East and Abuja, include,Dr. Nwosu Ibe, the Ozebe of Abuja, ,Dr Jud Ejefobari, Eze Dr Remond Nwosu and Aze Nwabala as well as Clericks and Politicians.