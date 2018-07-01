UWA pushes to curb immorality among students

In his remarks at the workshop, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Benjamin Ozumba

Ozumba, who spoke through the Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration, Prof Charles Igwe challenged students to take advantage of the Roar Nigeria Hub, an innovative incubation centre, to develop their creative potentials.

urged students to spend their time on productive activities rather than engage in immoral activities that would jeopardise their stay in the university and bring shame to their parents.

He thanked the University women for living up to their roles as mothers, stating that their intervention was timely.

Speaking on the theme of the workshop, “Packaging yourself for the Future” Dr Chinedu Aranotu said that when dealing with the youth, empathy comes first before empowerment.

“You have to prove to the youth that you love them if you want them to participate in your empowerment programme,” he said.