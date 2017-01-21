Ushbebe returns with 7th edition of The Chronicles of Ushbebe Live

The Sun News
— 21st January 2017

Celebrated Nigerian comedian, Justice Nuagbe, aka Ushbebe has concluded plans for the release of the seventh edition of his signature show, The Chronicles of Ushbebe Live.

Tagged Ya Dadi 7, the show holds on Sunday, February 26, at Eko Hotel & Suites and will parade the best of Nigerian entertainers.

“This edition of the show is dedicated to lovers because February is lovers’ month. In putting this show together over the years, one thing we have come to realise is that Nigerians’ appetite for quality entertainment is insatiable and it is that need we have to meet. This is why for our first edition of the show this year, we have gone the extra mile to bring in the best in entertainment,” the comedian said.

Organized by Pride Rock Entertainment, an event planning company run by the comedian cum radio personality, expected to thrill are Phyno, Mr Eazi, Olamide, Tekno, Falz, Adekunle Gold, Harrysong and Kcee. Comedians who will be on parade include Gordons, AY, Akpororo, Helen Paul, Seyi Law, Funnybone, Kenny Blaq and Ushbebe.

