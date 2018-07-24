James Useghan is of the opinion that Nigerian youths have the capacity to rule the country effectively…

Damiete Braide

Founder of First Massive Literati (FML), James Useghan is of the opinion that Nigerian youths have the capacity to rule the country effectively, saying Nigeria should not be an exception as it is applicable in France and other countries of the world.

He speaks on why a lot of people have not collected their PVCs and other issues of national interest.

As the president of FML, do you have any intention of going into politics?

If it is the will of God that I should go into politics, so be it. But I am not desperate about it. I am a solution provider from my corner irrespective of the position that I find myself. I do not need the help of the government to start solving problems from my sphere of influence. But if I am needed, I shall gladly do the needful to help the country just as I am doing at the moment.

What’s your reaction concerning the ‘Not Too Young To Run Bill’ that was signed by the president recently, is it to a ploy to get the votes of Nigerian youths?

I don’t see anything wrong with signing the bill. But my question is what is next after the law? What happens to those already in the system before the passage? What happens to the environment of the old? When the young get old, will they allow them take charge of the affairs in the country? These are some of the questions that must be answered in the scheme of things for the sake of the future. A lot of young people tend to feed our selfish greed and forget the fact that whatever we sow, we shall reap in return. There should be an age limit to retirement. It is just has a way of getting back to us. If signing the bill is a ploy to get the youths to vote this present administration, let us wait and see if the 75percent of our youths would fall prey to their antics.