USEGHAN

If you don't have money, you have no business in politics, declares Useghan

24th July 2018

James Useghan is of the opinion that Nigerian youths have the capacity to rule the country effectively…

Damiete Braide

Founder of First Massive Literati (FML), James Useghan is of the opinion that Nigerian youths have the capacity to rule the country effectively, saying Nigeria should not be an exception as it is applicable in France and other countries of the world.

He speaks on why a lot of people have not collected their PVCs and other issues of national interest.

As the president of FML, do you have any intention of going into politics?

If it is the will of God that I should go into politics, so be it. But I am not desperate about it. I am a solution provider from my corner irrespective of the position that I find myself. I do not need the help of the government to start solving problems from my sphere of influence. But if I am needed, I shall gladly do the needful to help the country just as I am doing at the moment.

What’s your reaction concerning the ‘Not Too Young To Run Bill’ that was signed by the president recently, is it to a ploy to get the votes of Nigerian youths?

I don’t see anything wrong with signing the bill. But my question is what is next after the law? What happens to those already in the system before the passage? What happens to the environment of the old? When the young get old, will they allow them take charge of the affairs in the country? These are some of the questions that must be answered in the scheme of things for the sake of the future. A lot of young people tend to feed our selfish greed and forget the fact that whatever we sow, we shall reap in return. There should be an age limit to retirement. It is just has a way of getting back to us. If signing the bill is a ploy to get the youths to vote this present administration, let us wait and see if the 75percent of our youths would fall prey to their antics.

Will your organisation support any young candidate that wants to vie for political office in the forth coming election?

We are ready to support any youth that wants to vie for any political position in the country. This is one of the reasons why FML was created. Let me borrow the words of my mentor, Ken Etete, ‘we are here to create a system to help the government without the government knowing.’ There is a lot to be done. We don’t just want youths to take charge; the candidate must be competent in all spheres. Until we have the sons and daughters with no godfather but have leadership abilities and traits to move the country forward, we will never get there.

Are you of the opinion that the older generation of politicians have failed us and young people would do better if they are given the opportunity to rule just like in France and other countries?

You see, we have been troubled with the lackadaisical attitude of most of our leaders. The bad eggs in the system are so much. We have had so much talks and no solution in sight. You cannot use the taste bud of an old wine to solve the problem of a new wine taste bud. The world is no longer a global village; it is now a global screen. We need fresh hands in the system but they must be competent enough to do the needful. The old ones can be advisers to the younger generation. The younger generation need some mentorship from the old folks to pilot the nation’s affairs effectively.

How can youths participate actively in politics seeing that they don’t have the resources to buy forms from the political parties if they have the intention of vying for any position?

I remember an individual saying on national television that if you don’t have money, you cannot go into politics. Let me rephrase, ‘a poor man has no role to play in politics.’ This statement from this elderly man got me really thinking about the financial quagmire that youths are facing.

Over 75 percent of our youths are stooges. How can youths that can barely feed three times in a day, participate in politics? But to every challenge, there is a beginning towards providing a lasting solution. It is a process that when we unify to do, we shall conquer this financial quest. The youths need to form a strong alliance to pull through this menace. Donate as low as N100 as the case may be to support a credible candidate to take the lead. This practical application with an unbiased mind can make the true change that a nation seeks.

Do you believe that the next election will be won by a youth if all things are equal considering all the things that go along with elections in the country?

From all indications, a lot of youths are conscious of what is at stake. Youths are no longer ready to compromise. If the election will be free and fair, the youths will take charge and would win the election.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

USEGHAN

If you don't have money, you have no business in politics, declares Useghan

24th July 2018

