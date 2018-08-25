– The Sun News
Latest
25th August 2018 - I used to feel depressed about my big boobs – Monalisa Stephen, model
25th August 2018 - Day of reckoning in Nasarawa
25th August 2018 - Hell in kidnappers’ den
25th August 2018 - Arms build-up, violence heighten tension in Bayelsa
25th August 2018 - Hoedt adjusts to Premier League ‘madness’ after Van Dijk exist
25th August 2018 - Bayern late show secures season opening win
25th August 2018 - Killings: Kaduna State Govt. imposes curfew on two communities
25th August 2018 - I-G orders SARS operatives to wear uniform for identification
25th August 2018 - Japan wins first ever U20 Women World Cup
25th August 2018 - Ayade offers employment to over 200 widows
Home / Entertainment / I used to feel depressed about my big boobs – Monalisa Stephen, model
MONALISA

I used to feel depressed about my big boobs – Monalisa Stephen, model

— 25th August 2018

During the week, social media was agog after plus-size model Monalisa Stephen called out a young woman who bullied her for refusing to marry her elder brother.

READ ALSO: Agile management model for Lagos public service

Inside Nollywood reached out to the busty model cum fashion designer and she narrated the genesis of the drama, and why she is still single even at 26.

Hear her: “I used to feel bad and depressed about my big boobs, but that’s way behind me now. I just smile and wave it off. So, sometime ago, a lady sent me a message on Facebook that her brother based abroad wanted to marry me, but I declined. She was so persistent and it was getting on my nerves. I told her I can’t marry someone I don’t know, and that we should give it time. But she didn’t agree.

“Then, she started writing hateful comments on my pictures (on Facebook) but I would delete them and ignore her. I eventually deleted that account because fraudsters were using my pictures to scam people. But I was surprised to see her come for me on my new account. I didn’t know she still hated me.”

On why she keeps rejecting eligible suitors even at 26, Monalisa said she is not ready to settle down yet. “I’m not ready for marriage. Marriage is a big thing that we shouldn’t rush into. Marriage is beautiful but it’s not an achievement, so I’m not thinking about it for now. I don’t know when I will be ready,” she asserted.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

KADUNA STATE

Killings: Kaduna State Govt. imposes curfew on two communities

— 25th August 2018

NAN The Kaduna State  Government has imposed  a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew on Kwaru and Ungwan Yero communities in the Kaduna North Local Government Area of the state with effect from Friday. This followed the killing of two youths in the communal clashes that took place in the two communities. Samuel Aruwan, the Senior Special Assistant to the…

  • IDENTIFICATION

    I-G orders SARS operatives to wear uniform for identification

    — 25th August 2018

    NAN The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Ibrahim Idris, has ordered members of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to wear police uniforms with full identification, pending the launch of new FSARS uniform. The force Spokesman, Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jimoh Moshood, said in a statement in Abuja on Friday that Idris gave the…

  • AYADE

    Ayade offers employment to over 200 widows

    — 25th August 2018

    NAN Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River of Friday offered appointments to no fewer than 200 widows during the inauguration of the headquarters of Cross River Women Emancipation Initiative (CROWEI). Ayade said at the ceremony in Calabar on Friday that the decision to give the widows appointments was aimed at bringing to an end the…

  • Eden

    STILL HURTING! Real tells Chelsea: Hazard not worth Neymar, Mbappe money

    — 25th August 2018

    Chelsea have successfully priced Eden Hazard out of a move to Real Madrid. Real president Florentino Perez was eager to bring Eden Hazard to Madrid this summer – even before Cristiano Ronaldo’s defection to Juventus. However, French pundit Fred Hermel revealed to RMC that Chelsea’s refusal to budge on their asking price turned off Florentino….

  • JEREMIAH USENI

    2019: Buhari being misled – Gen. Useni

    — 25th August 2018

    Jeremiah Useni is a retired Army General, former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and now Senator representing Plateau South in the National Assembly. In this interview with BERE GYANG in Jos, General Useni who wants to be Plateau state governor in 2019 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) spoke on…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share