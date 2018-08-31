Use your influence to turn nation to God, Mrs. Ambode tells women

Remi Adefulu

Lagos State governor’s wife, Bolanle Ambode has tasked women to positively use their influence in the society to turn the nation to God.

Speaking at the 27th annual council of the Pan-African Christian Alliance (PACWA), Nigeria, she said this was in view of the great role of women in the society.

Therefore, Mrs. Ambode stressed that women must use such advantage to ensure people live right and well.

READ ALSO: PVC collection: Oyo declares Friday work-free day

Specifically, she said there are many projects Christian women can do to the glory of God and benefit of mankind.

However, the wife of the governor, said such must be done with a pure heart as God requires purity of heart and worship.

Continuing, she described the theme of the conference “Contending for the faith” as apt at this period when Nigeria is facing multiple challenges.

“In view of this, it is only wise and instructive that we move closer to God, know Him better and serve Him well with all our hears and conscience.

“This is the time to rise, join hands together as Christian women to love one another, call on God together for our families, states, nation and the world at large.

“It is time to take the gospel to our people everywhere, to every corner of the world, and truly assert the dignity of women, as contained in the Bible, and which is one of the objectives, PACWA seeks to achieve,” she said.

President, PACWA, Florence Aboki, tasked Christian women to focus on Jesus at this time of grave challenges.

She equally charged them not to be distracted in order to achieve set goals.

National Patron of the association, Evelyn Iloh, said the convention is timely because the country is under siege, even as she challenged women interested in political offices not to be deterred by the challenge.