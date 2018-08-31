– The Sun News
Latest
31st August 2018 - Use your influence to turn nation to God, Mrs. Ambode tells women
31st August 2018 - Eto’o to buy house for ex-Cameroon captain
31st August 2018 - PVC collection: Oyo declares Friday work-free day  
31st August 2018 - Argentine fan attacks Messi 
31st August 2018 - Libya: 165 Nigerian migrants arrive Lagos
31st August 2018 - US Open: Williams’ sisters renew rivalry 
31st August 2018 - Bolt set for football baptism 
31st August 2018 - State congress tears Oyo ADC apart
31st August 2018 - Sheyi Ojo joins Reims
31st August 2018 - Cross River: SDP’ll sack Ayade in 2019, guber aspirant boasts
Home / National / Use your influence to turn nation to God, Mrs. Ambode tells women
MRS AMBODE

Use your influence to turn nation to God, Mrs. Ambode tells women

— 31st August 2018

Remi Adefulu

Lagos State governor’s wife, Bolanle Ambode has tasked women to positively use their influence in the society to turn the nation to God.

Speaking at the 27th annual council of the Pan-African Christian Alliance (PACWA), Nigeria, she said this was in view of the great role of women in the society.

Therefore, Mrs. Ambode stressed that women must use such advantage to ensure people live right and well.

READ ALSO: PVC collection: Oyo declares Friday work-free day

Specifically, she said there are many projects Christian women can do to the glory of God and benefit of mankind.

However, the wife of the governor, said such must be done with a pure heart as God requires purity of heart and worship.

Continuing, she described the theme of the conference “Contending for the faith” as apt at this period when Nigeria is facing multiple challenges.

“In view of this, it is only wise and instructive that we move closer to God, know Him better and serve Him well with all our hears and conscience.

“This is the time to rise, join hands together as Christian women to love one another, call on God together for our families, states, nation and the world at large.

READ ALSO: PVC collection: Oyo declares Friday work-free day

“It is time to take the gospel to our people everywhere, to every corner of the world, and truly assert the dignity of women, as contained in the Bible, and which is one of the objectives, PACWA seeks to achieve,” she said.

President, PACWA, Florence Aboki, tasked Christian women to focus on Jesus at this time of grave challenges.

She equally charged them not to be distracted in order to achieve set goals.

National Patron of the association, Evelyn Iloh, said the convention is timely because the country is under siege, even as she challenged women interested in political offices not to be deterred by the challenge.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MRS AMBODE

Use your influence to turn nation to God, Mrs. Ambode tells women

— 31st August 2018

Remi Adefulu Lagos State governor’s wife, Bolanle Ambode has tasked women to positively use their influence in the society to turn the nation to God. Speaking at the 27th annual council of the Pan-African Christian Alliance (PACWA), Nigeria, she said this was in view of the great role of women in the society. Therefore, Mrs….

  • PVC COLLECTION

    PVC collection: Oyo declares Friday work-free day  

    — 31st August 2018

    Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has declared Friday a public holiday for public and civil servants to enable them register and collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC). The governor gave the directive, yesterday, through a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Olalekan Alli. He enjoined workers to take advantage of the work-free day…

  • LIBYA RETURNEES

    Libya: 165 Nigerian migrants arrive Lagos

    — 31st August 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Charge d’Affaires en titre of Nigeria in Libya, Alex Kefas, has disclosed that about 165 Nigerian migrants arrived from Libya. This is even as he said the situation is so bad that the Nigerian Embassy in Libya usually rush Nigerian migrants from the embassy to hospitals for delivery. Kefas, who briefed…

  • OYO ADC

    State congress tears Oyo ADC apart

    — 31st August 2018

    Oluseye Oyo, Ibadan National Working Committee (NWC) of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has been given a 72-hour ultimatum to cancel the state congress of the party held in Oyo State on Tuesday. The ultimatum was given by the Unity Forum that moved its structures from the ruling All Progressives Congress  (APC) in the state…

  • CROSS RIVER

    Cross River: SDP’ll sack Ayade in 2019, guber aspirant boasts

    — 31st August 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja A former Cross River State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Eyo Ekpo, on Thursday, picked nomination form to vie for the state gubernatorial seat on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP). Ekpo, who spoke to newsmen in Abuja when he was received at the SDP national secretariat by the…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share