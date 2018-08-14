– The Sun News
Latest
14th August 2018 - Use of unregulated, unregistered herbal medicines dangerous – NAFDAC warns
14th August 2018 - NBS says price of diesel dropped in July
14th August 2018 - More funds available for lending to private sector with redemption of NTBs-DMO
14th August 2018 - 2019: Gov. Dickson urges corps members to support INEC to achieve credible elections
14th August 2018 - Lalong lauds Buhari over N348.5bn approval for Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi-Gombe road
14th August 2018 - Admiralty University of Nigeria takes – off October – CNS
14th August 2018 - 2018 Electoral Bill still alive, awaiting assent – Sen. Ita Enang
14th August 2018 - Bank of Ghana to prosecute executives of failed banks
14th August 2018 - Fadama trains farmers to ensure safer environment in Delta
14th August 2018 - Osinbajo orders immediate overhaul of SARS
Home / Health / National / Use of unregulated, unregistered herbal medicines dangerous – NAFDAC warns
herbal medicines

Use of unregulated, unregistered herbal medicines dangerous – NAFDAC warns

— 14th August 2018

NAN

The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned that unregulated and unregistered herbal medicines can cause serious health damages.

The South-East Director of NAFDAC, Mrs Olajumoke Ojetokun, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Tuesday.

Ojetokun noted that though herbal medicines were not bad, but advised that such drugs ought to be regulated and duly registered to ascertain the potency or otherwise of its contents.

She added that through regulation, the agency could also certify if ingredients were safe for human consumption especially for a period of time.

She also noted that the common claim by some herbal medicine dealers that a particular herbal medicine could cure all sickness was far from the truth.

READ ALSO More funds available for lending to private sector with redemption of NTBs-DMO

“I am taken aback whenever I hear herbal medicine dealers claim that a particular herbal drug can cure all types of diseases which is not true.

“Herbal drug dealers capitalise on the psychology of Nigerians that one herbal medicine is capable of curing several diseases instead of having to buy various other drugs to cure each category of sickness.

“And because an average Nigerian sees this option as a way to cut cost, they opt for the herbal medicines not minding the implication of consuming the unregistered and unregulated herbal medicine,’’ she said.

However, Ojetokun said that ignorance and economic factors were responsible for the huge patronage of herbal medicines currently being witnessed across the country.

She also revealed that some herbal drug dealers were circumventing the certification process of products even when the procedures to register the herbal drugs had been simplified.

According to her, the circumvention of the certification processes by herbal medicine dealers is posing serious challenge to NAFDAC in terms of regulation and control.

“However, NAFDAC will not relent in her effort to curb the circulation and production of unregistered and unregulated herbal medicines as it has usually done.

“So, NAFDAC is appealing for the co-operation of all in its bid to rid the country of fake and unhealthy herbal drugs as unscrupulous individuals continue to devise new means of circulating these unwholesome products,’’ she said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

herbal medicines

Use of unregulated, unregistered herbal medicines dangerous – NAFDAC warns

— 14th August 2018

NAN The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned that unregulated and unregistered herbal medicines can cause serious health damages. The South-East Director of NAFDAC, Mrs Olajumoke Ojetokun, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Tuesday. Ojetokun noted that though herbal medicines…

  • National Bureau of Statistics

    NBS says price of diesel dropped in July

    — 14th August 2018

    NAN The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), says the average price paid by consumers for automotive gas oil (diesel) decreased from N204.97 recorded in June to N204.32 in July. The NBS disclosed this in its “Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) Price Watch for July 2018” report released in Abuja on Tuesday. The report showed that the…

  • treasury bills

    More funds available for lending to private sector with redemption of NTBs-DMO

    — 14th August 2018

    NAN The Debt Management Office (DMO), says that with the redemption of about N840 billion of Nigerian Treasury Bills (NTBs), more funds are now available for lending by the banks to the private sector. The Director-General of DMO, Ms Patience Oniha, said this during a media conference on Tuesday in Abuja. She also said that the…

  • Dickson

    2019: Gov. Dickson urges corps members to support INEC to achieve credible elections

    — 14th August 2018

    NAN Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa has advised intending ad hoc staff from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to support Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at ensuring a credible, free and fair elections come 2019. Dickson gave the advice in a statement issued to newsmen in Yenagoa on Tuesday by Mr Matthew Ngobua, Public…

  • Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi-Gombe Road

    Lalong lauds Buhari over N348.5bn approval for Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi-Gombe road

    — 14th August 2018

    NAN Gov Simon Lalong of Plateau has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the approval of N348.5 billion by the Federal Executive Council for the dualisation of Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi-Gombe Road. Lalong gave the commendation on Tuesday in a special state broadcast to intimate the people of happenings in the state. The governor said Plateau had continued to…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share