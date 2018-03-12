The Sun News
Use love, peace to fight evil, Osinbajo tells Christians 

Use love, peace to fight evil, Osinbajo tells Christians 

— 12th March 2018

James Ojo, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday charged Christians to continue using the weapons of love and peace to take the gospel of Jesus Christ to the unreached, saying the gospel cannot be killed by forces of darkness.

Osinbajo, who worshiped at New Life Assembly, Kubwa Headquarters of Province 2 of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Region 10, said God has decided to rise for his people. He assured that the present difficult times in the country shall soon pass away.

Admonishing Christians all over the country not to be weary, the Vice President said God has not stopped doing wonders, which was why He planted persons like him in the highest level of governance.

“God wants to do things differently. He wants to prove Himself, that is why we find ourselves in the corridors of power, because He said we are the light of the world, and we are the salt of the world; and salt does not need to be plenty, so, by God’s grace, Nigeria is moving forward,” he assured the congregation.

Osinbajo said even though times are a bit difficult in the country, people should not  lose hope but repose their confidence in the Almighty God, like Gideon did in the Bible.

“Our confidence lies in the ability of God to turn things around for good; we have a God who is capable of fighting for himself and He will surely fight all the battles confronting Nigeria as a nation,” he prayed.

The vice president called on Christians in the country, who are going through persecution, not to revenge as God never let his own down.

“Our God is capable of fighting; that is why He said ‘vengeance is mine’. Our message is through love and peace. He tasked us to overcome evil with good. Jesus Christ said we should pray for our enemies, that is why Jesus’ gospel is different from others.”

Latest

Use love, peace to fight evil, Osinbajo tells Christians 

— 12th March 2018

James Ojo, Abuja Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday charged Christians to continue using the weapons of love and peace to take the gospel of Jesus Christ to the unreached, saying the gospel cannot be killed by forces of darkness. Osinbajo, who worshiped at New Life Assembly, Kubwa Headquarters of Province 2 of the Federal Capital…

  • Benue ready to welcome Buhari –Ortom

    — 12th March 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi; Felix Ikem, Nsukka The Benue State Government has made adequate preparation to receive President Muhammadu Buhari to the state today.  Governor Samuel Ortom disclosed this yesterday. He added that during the visit, the president would pay a courtesy call on the Chairman of the Benue State Council of Chiefs, Tor Tiv the…

  • Nigerians should be grateful to Ekwueme for saving our democracy -Ucheaga

    — 12th March 2018

    Dickson Okafor Chief Johny Ucheaga is a lawyer and he is the Secretary, Nigerian Police Equipment Foundation. As a political associate of former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme who passed on recently, the Uturu, Abia State born politician in this interview gives an insight into how Ekwueme became a running mate to former President, Alhaji…

  • Honda unveils all-new, 5th generation CR-V

    — 12th March 2018

    Moses Akaigwe    08072100049 The Honda Honda Place has pulled the wraps off an all-new, fifth-generation and reengineered 2018 CR-V, which boasts of bold new styling, a more premium interior, a host of new features and technologies. The new endowments, according to the Honda vehicles dealership in Nigeria, are aimed at maintaining CR-V’s status as…

  • Three honours for Kia at ‘2018 iF design Awards’

    — 12th March 2018

    Kia Motors has won three prestigious 2018 ‘iF design’ Awards, reinforcing the brand’s reputation for striking car design. The new Kia Stinger fastback sports sedan, Stonic compact crossover and Picanto city car were each awarded prizes in the ‘Product Design’ category.  2018 marks the second consecutive year in which Kia has won three iF awards,…

