Use love, peace to fight evil, Osinbajo tells Christians 

James Ojo, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday charged Christians to continue using the weapons of love and peace to take the gospel of Jesus Christ to the unreached, saying the gospel cannot be killed by forces of darkness.

Osinbajo, who worshiped at New Life Assembly, Kubwa Headquarters of Province 2 of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Region 10, said God has decided to rise for his people. He assured that the present difficult times in the country shall soon pass away.

Admonishing Christians all over the country not to be weary, the Vice President said God has not stopped doing wonders, which was why He planted persons like him in the highest level of governance.

“God wants to do things differently. He wants to prove Himself, that is why we find ourselves in the corridors of power, because He said we are the light of the world, and we are the salt of the world; and salt does not need to be plenty, so, by God’s grace, Nigeria is moving forward,” he assured the congregation.

Osinbajo said even though times are a bit difficult in the country, people should not lose hope but repose their confidence in the Almighty God, like Gideon did in the Bible.

“Our confidence lies in the ability of God to turn things around for good; we have a God who is capable of fighting for himself and He will surely fight all the battles confronting Nigeria as a nation,” he prayed.

The vice president called on Christians in the country, who are going through persecution, not to revenge as God never let his own down.

“Our God is capable of fighting; that is why He said ‘vengeance is mine’. Our message is through love and peace. He tasked us to overcome evil with good. Jesus Christ said we should pray for our enemies, that is why Jesus’ gospel is different from others.”