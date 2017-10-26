The Sun News
Latest
26th October 2017 - USAID distributes 2.5m mosquito nets in Kebbi
26th October 2017 - Kogi youths slam Senate over planned donation of rice to residents
26th October 2017 - Catalan leader warns Spain takeover will escalate crisis
26th October 2017 - NBA urges lawyers to shun corruption
26th October 2017 - N8b currency scam: Court refuses bail to ailing accused
26th October 2017 - Dambazau absent as Malami, Oyo-Ita attend FEC meeting
26th October 2017 - Police arrest 5 suspects for breaking into shops in Jigawa
26th October 2017 - Delta to eradicate quacks, fake spare parts dealers
26th October 2017 - 23 nomadic communities request for schools in Jigawa
26th October 2017 - Goat milk more beneficial to healthy growth – Report
Home / National / USAID distributes 2.5m mosquito nets in Kebbi

USAID distributes 2.5m mosquito nets in Kebbi

— 26th October 2017

From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The United State Agency for International Development (USAID), in collaboration with the Kebbi State Government, has distributed 2.5 million mosquito nets across the 21 local government councils in Kebbi State.

Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Umar Kambaza, confirmed the figure during the inauguration of the committee for the distribution of mosquito nets in Birnin-Kebbi, on Thursday.

USAID is the United State Government agency whose primary responsibility is administering civilian foreign aid and eradication of communicable diseases in the third world countries.

Kambaza said that the state government introduced the programme for the total eradication of malaria in Kebbi and commended the USAID for its assistance to the welfare of the people of the state.

The commissioner also said that the committee members were drawn from ministries, agencies, departments, media outfits, the NURTW, traditional and religious leaders, as well as security operatives based on merit and their dedication to service of humanity.

According to him, “I challenge you to work hard to ensure justification of the confidence reposed in you,” he charged the committee.

Earlier, Director of Public Health, Alhaji Kabiru Alhassan, expressed readiness of the state ministry to contribute their quota towards successful of the programme.

Alhassan said each and every households will received two long lasting insecticide mosquito nets across 21 local government of the state.

He appealed to all stakeholders especially security operatives to assist towards ensuring the success of the campaign.

Post Views: 37
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

USAID distributes 2.5m mosquito nets in Kebbi

— 26th October 2017

From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi The United State Agency for International Development (USAID), in collaboration with the Kebbi State Government, has distributed 2.5 million mosquito nets across the 21 local government councils in Kebbi State. Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Umar Kambaza, confirmed the figure during the inauguration of the committee for the distribution of mosquito nets…

  • Kogi youths slam Senate over planned donation of rice to residents

    — 26th October 2017

    The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Kogi State chapter, on Thursday, accused the Senate of playing politics with the fate of unpaid civil servants in the state. A statement by the NYCN Chairman, Mr. Oladele Nihi, in Lokoja, said the council was deeply concerned over the purported donation of 1, 260 bags of rice…

  • NBA urges lawyers to shun corruption

    — 26th October 2017

    The Osun State Chapter of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has called on legal practitioners to shun corrupt practices capable of rubbishing the image of the profession. Mr Tona Akanbi, the Chairman of the association, gave the advice on Thursday in Iwo during a valedictory court session in honour of retiring Justice Moshoood Adeigbe. Akanbi also…

  • N8b currency scam: Court refuses bail to ailing accused

    — 26th October 2017

    A Federal High Court, in Ibadan, on Thursday, refused the bail applications filed by the seven accused persons standing trial over alleged N8 billion currency scam. The accused are; Kolawole Babalola, Muniru Olaniran, Kayode Togun, Isiaq Akano, Festus Adeyemi, Akeem Oyebanji and Ayodele Alese. Justice Joyce Abdulmaleek in a ruling turned down the applications believing…

  • Dambazau absent as Malami, Oyo-Ita attend FEC meeting

    — 26th October 2017

    From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Minister of Interior, Lt.-Gen Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd), was conspicuously absent at Thursday’s Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari. The meeting started some minutes after 11:00a.m. Dambazau was one of the cabinet members linked to the recall and posting of the former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share