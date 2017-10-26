USAID distributes 2.5m mosquito nets in Kebbi

From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The United State Agency for International Development (USAID), in collaboration with the Kebbi State Government, has distributed 2.5 million mosquito nets across the 21 local government councils in Kebbi State.

Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Umar Kambaza, confirmed the figure during the inauguration of the committee for the distribution of mosquito nets in Birnin-Kebbi, on Thursday.

USAID is the United State Government agency whose primary responsibility is administering civilian foreign aid and eradication of communicable diseases in the third world countries.

Kambaza said that the state government introduced the programme for the total eradication of malaria in Kebbi and commended the USAID for its assistance to the welfare of the people of the state.

The commissioner also said that the committee members were drawn from ministries, agencies, departments, media outfits, the NURTW, traditional and religious leaders, as well as security operatives based on merit and their dedication to service of humanity.

According to him, “I challenge you to work hard to ensure justification of the confidence reposed in you,” he charged the committee.

Earlier, Director of Public Health, Alhaji Kabiru Alhassan, expressed readiness of the state ministry to contribute their quota towards successful of the programme.

Alhassan said each and every households will received two long lasting insecticide mosquito nets across 21 local government of the state.

He appealed to all stakeholders especially security operatives to assist towards ensuring the success of the campaign.