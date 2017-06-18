The Sun News
Latest
18th June 2017 - US withdrawal from Climate Change Pact
18th June 2017 - Coup d’etat is possible anywhere
18th June 2017 - The Arewa declaration!
18th June 2017 - Why Diabiz herbal tea is best for diabetes – Atuchukwu
18th June 2017 - Is sitting too long causing you hip and knee pain?
18th June 2017 - The return of kwashiorkor in Nigeria
18th June 2017 - Senator Daisy Danjuma abandons politics to face business
18th June 2017 - London stands still for Folarin Alakija’s wedding
18th June 2017 - Prince Adegboyega Ogunwusi socialises
18th June 2017 - Tunde Ayeni unwinds in style
Home / Editorial / US withdrawal from Climate Change Pact

US withdrawal from Climate Change Pact

— 18th June 2017

The 2015 Paris Agreement on Climate Change is unique for bringing all the countries of the world together in support of a common cause. When Donald J. Trump said during his presidential campaign that he would pull the United States out of this agreement which it spearheaded, and was signed by 193 countries, most observers did not quite believe he would honour the election promise. This is because such an action would not only be destructive of the environment and US influence in the world, it would pose a risk to the hundreds of billions of dollars invested in clean energy by US corporations.
Beside the millions of jobs created by clean energy in the US, the Paris Agreement represents hope that humanity, by reducing its emissions and being a little more thoughtful about preserving the environment, might begin to heal and eventually save the planet from what appears like an inescapable catastrophe.
But on June 1, President Trump shocked the world and announced that the US would cease all participation in the Climate Change Agreement. He was open to a re-negotiation of the agreement to secure a better deal for the United States. His grouse was that the US was going to pay more money than any other nation, which his well-known parsimoniousness did not permit. He did not also add that 29.5 per cent of the world’s emissions generated by the US is by far the largest in the world. China comes a distant second with 14.3 per cent.
Trump rationalised the withdrawal, arguing that it would help boost American businesses and employ workers, especially in the fossil fuel and coal industry, and would be in accordance with his “America First” policy. By the terms of the agreement, however, the earliest possible date of America’s withdrawal would be November 4, 2020, which is four years after the agreement went into effect in the US and, coincidentally, a day after the 2020 presidential election.
Reactions to President Trump’s announced withdrawal were predictably swift. The European Union, through the new French President, Emmanuel Macron, rejected the action and stated with a tone of finality that the Climate Change Agreements cannot be renegotiated because it took more than a dozen years of intense delicate bargaining to construct. The Vatican denounced it as a “huge slap in the face” for the world. Even Israel regretted that President Trump rejected “a rare occurrence in which the world united.” Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister of Scotland, described it as an “appalling abdication of leadership.”
The negative reactions were appropriate in the circumstance because Trump’s decision was wrongheaded and it is not surprising that the States of California and Washington have formed the United States Climate Alliance to continue to advance the objectives of the Paris Agreement despite Trump’s withdrawal. It is also not surprising that two critical members of the president’s advisory council, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and Space X, and Roger Iger, the CEO of Walt Disney, resigned their positions in protest. Hundreds of US blue chips, including Apple, Facebook, Hewlett Packard, Microsoft, Unilever and Intel, sent protests.
The scientific basis of the Paris Agreements is beyond dispute, yet Trump and his coterie of Republican Climate Change deniers have stuck to their guns. Indeed, Environmental Scientist and risk assessor, Dana Nuccitelli, stated that it “now seems inevitable that the history books will view Trump as America’s worst-ever president.”
The issue of saving the planet is beyond politics. The reality of climate change is not a hoax or a conspiracy of the Chinese. Thus, it defies logic that an American president would abdicate the primacy which his country gained in so crucial an issue which benefits mankind. We hope Trump changes his mind before his withdrawal takes effect. But, we are buoyed by the massive support of the Paris Agreement by an overwhelming majority of Americans who have disagreed with their president and seem committed to the survival of the planet. The proactive role of the Chinese in stepping up to take the position formerly occupied by the US in the matter is truly reassuring, confirming that nature abhors a vacuum and that President Trump’s actions in re-defining America downwards would further push China and Europe towards replacing the United States in world affairs.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Senator Daisy Danjuma abandons politics to face business

— 18th June 2017

At a time many of her contemporaries are gearing up for 2019, Senator Daisy Ehanire Danjuma is thinking of quitting the game. If reports coming from her camp are anything to go by, she has indeed thrown in the towel and bade farewell to the trade that conferred on her the title of ‘Distinguished Senator…

Share

  • Prince Adegboyega Ogunwusi socialises

    — 18th June 2017

    It should be recalled that on Saturday, October 8th 2016, Prince Adegboyega Abimbola Ogunwusi, the eldest brother of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi was installed the Sooko Laekun of Ile-Ife. A very powerful position. The title makes him the head of the princes of Ife and the right hand man of the Ooni. The conferment took place…

    Share

  • Tunde Ayeni unwinds in style

    — 18th June 2017

    Perfection is like an iron forge. In Tunde Ayeni, it manifests like a rampart of stalwarts. Ayeni is an embodiment of what makes perfection an onerous yet enviable trait. He is a man who sees something in everything that the rest of us don’t. But his genius is not just his ability to see what…

    Share

  • Shade Okoya repositions Eleganza

    — 18th June 2017

    Saying Shade Okoya, the youngest wife of billionaire business mogul, Chief Rasaq Akanni Okoya has taken over the helms of affairs as the Group Managing Director of the Eleganza Industrial City from her septuagenarian husband is like stating the obvious. Shade Okoya, a Sociology graduate of Lagos State University is now at the helms of…

    Share

  • Erelu Abiola Dosunmu steps out

    — 18th June 2017

    On the social scene, some socialites make a fleeting passage like the beep of a mobile phone, while others bestride it with eternal grace. One woman who epitomizes the latter category is Erelu Abiola Dosunmu. When she was sighted recently at an event, one thing that was easily noticeable is the grace with which she…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share