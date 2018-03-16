US varsity rewards brilliant Nigerians with scholarships

Zika Bobby

University of Dayton in Ohio, United States (US), has announced a global partnership which will enable Nigerian students to qualify for undergraduate admission with West African Examinations Council result and be exempted from sitting the US equivalent of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination.

The university delegation, who visited Nigeria, said having evaluated the Nigerian curriculum at both secondary and university levels, Nigerian students will be exempted from additional entrance examination and given partial merit scholarship if they have good grades.

Regional Manager for West Africa, Selma Toohey, said: “Founded in 1850 by the Society of Mary, the university continues its Roman Catholic traditions with a strong emphasis on volunteerism, serving the community and turning students into young leaders. Discover a welcoming gifted faculty and staff who are attentive and accommodating.”

She said undergraduate students with distinction average will automatically qualify for a $10,000 academic scholarship per annum.

“Students who are seeking post-graduate admission who have a Second Class Upper or First Class will be awarded a $5,000 academic scholarship,” she said.

Toohey said there are over 10,000 Nigerian students studying in the United States because of the world-class quality of institutions.

“University of Dayton is ranked 56 best engineering schools in the US. We are very excited that Dayton is actively seeking brilliant Nigerian students for admission by making their transition to the US.”