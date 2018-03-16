The Sun News
Latest
16th March 2018 - US varsity rewards brilliant Nigerians with scholarships
16th March 2018 - Land Use Charge: House of Assembly keeps mum as Lagos bows to pressure
16th March 2018 - We can’t get Biafra by fighting, quarrelling –Nwodo
15th March 2018 - Vice President contracts media coverage of daughter’s wedding to private firm
15th March 2018 - Osinbajo chairs Boundary Commission board, as FG inaugurates three boards Tuesday
15th March 2018 - Would a younger President make a positive difference in Nigeria?
15th March 2018 - Governor Bello donates N5 million to family of slain soldier
15th March 2018 - Jonathan’s bribe would’ve landed me in prison – Dalung
15th March 2018 - Gov. Bello’s double registration case not over, says INEC
15th March 2018 - We’ve 1.1 trillion request data for erosion, flood control – Presidency
Home / National / US varsity rewards brilliant Nigerians with scholarships

US varsity rewards brilliant Nigerians with scholarships

— 16th March 2018

Zika Bobby

University of Dayton in Ohio, United States (US), has announced a global partnership which will enable Nigerian students to qualify for undergraduate admission with West African Examinations Council result and be exempted from sitting the US equivalent of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination.

The university delegation, who visited Nigeria, said having evaluated the Nigerian curriculum at both secondary and university levels, Nigerian students will be exempted from additional entrance examination and given partial merit scholarship if they have good grades.

Regional Manager for West Africa, Selma Toohey, said: “Founded in 1850 by the Society of Mary, the university continues its Roman Catholic traditions with a strong emphasis on volunteerism, serving the community and turning students into young leaders. Discover a welcoming gifted faculty and staff who are attentive and accommodating.”

She said undergraduate students with distinction average will automatically qualify for a $10,000  academic scholarship per annum.

“Students who are seeking post-graduate admission who have a Second Class Upper or First Class will be awarded a $5,000 academic scholarship,” she said.

Toohey said there are over 10,000 Nigerian students studying in the United States because of the world-class quality of institutions.

“University of Dayton is ranked 56 best engineering schools in the US. We are very excited that Dayton is actively seeking brilliant Nigerian students for admission by making their transition to the US.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

US varsity rewards brilliant Nigerians with scholarships

— 16th March 2018

Zika Bobby University of Dayton in Ohio, United States (US), has announced a global partnership which will enable Nigerian students to qualify for undergraduate admission with West African Examinations Council result and be exempted from sitting the US equivalent of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination. The university delegation, who visited Nigeria, said having…

  • Land Use Charge: House of Assembly keeps mum as Lagos bows to pressure

    — 16th March 2018

    • NBA rejects 50% reduction  • A welcome development –NIOB Moshood Adebayo Lagos State House of Assembly kept quiet over Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s decision to slash the Land Use Charge (LUC) tariffs, yesterday. The state government bowed to pressure after public outcry over the 400 percent charges, as contained in the  Land Use Charge Law…

  • We can’t get Biafra by fighting, quarrelling –Nwodo

    — 16th March 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu  President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, has called on those agitating for restoration of Biafra as a sovereign nation to refrain from name calling, fighting, quarrelling or insulting others, which  he said cannot lead to actualisation of Biafra. Nwodo said the restoration of Biafra can only come through…

  • Vice President contracts media coverage of daughter’s wedding to private firm

    — 15th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has contracted out media coverage of the marriage of his eldest daughter Damilola. Accredited journalists to State House were bared from coming close to the venue of the reception, the State House Conference Center (old Banquet Hall). They were told that the Osinbajos and the groom’s family had…

  • Osinbajo chairs Boundary Commission board, as FG inaugurates three boards Tuesday

    — 15th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Government will on Tuesday, March 20, inaugurate three boards of agencies under the office of the Vice President. The agencies are National Boundary Commission, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies and Border Communities Development Agency, according to a statement by the Permanent Secretary (General Services Office) Office of the Secretary to…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share