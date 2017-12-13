The Sun News
Latest
13th December 2017 - When FCT rose for PLWDs 
13th December 2017 - US, UK security alert puts FCT on edge
13th December 2017 - Akwa Ibom LG polls : We’re focusing more on 2019 –APC
13th December 2017 - Igbo intellectuals, leaders launch book on restructuring
13th December 2017 - Day NCWS honoured agriculturists
13th December 2017 - Day foundation honoured DPO Garba, Dede Uzor in Onitsha
13th December 2017 - Group takes advocacy to agric sector in Anambra
13th December 2017 - Christmas: Okowa, Obiano assure Nigerians of free movement 
13th December 2017 - We’ll transform presidential lodge to national monument –Ambode
13th December 2017 - FG to demolish Costain, Jibowu bridges
Home / Abuja Metro / US, UK security alert puts FCT on edge

US, UK security alert puts FCT on edge

— 13th December 2017

• Security agencies comb hotels, worship centres

From FRED ITUA, Abuja 

Following travel alerts issued by some foreign diplomatic institutions to their citizens about ‎an imminent terrorist attack in Abuja, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Bello, has ordered the various security agencies in the territory to comb hotels and worship centres.

‎He specifically revealed that security agencies have commenced security audit of the hotels, especially those patronised in the FCT to ascertain their security preparedness. 

This, he said, is with a view to assist them on security preparedness and awareness to assure tourists and investors that hotels are safe.‎ The Minister has also reiterated that the ban on the use of fireworks in the territory is still in force and cautioned against the use of fireworks this season.

The actions of the Minister, are the outcomes of an emergency security meeting, held with heads of the various security agencies domiciled within the nation’s capital, Abuja.

The Minister appealed to residents to take seriously the issues of security in their neighbourhoods, work and worship places. He said this has become imperative especially during the festive seasons.

The Minister, assured residents that the police and other security agencies have been placed on heightened alert to combat crime and ensure effective surveillance in the territory.

He said the police and other security outfits have stepped up patrol of reported flashpoints of crime as well as enhanced surveillance on supermarkets, malls and gardens among others.

He called on churches and mosques to galvanise their faithful for increased security alert. The Minister, expressed concern over reports of increases in the use of drugs around the Territory. He called on community and religious leaders as well as the public to be very watchful over the traffic and use of illicit drugs around them and to report such to the security agencies.

The Nigerian Army at the occasion released a quick response number of 193 to the public as well as the Road Safety Corps which released the number 122 for traffic control calls. The Nigerian Army disclosed that the number 193 could be used to alert the Army call centre and give locations on crime, insurgency, fire, drug or even of any soldier molesting a civilian. The number, the Army representatives noted is available on all the networks.

The Commissioner of police Sadiq Bello reinforced the assurances given by the FCT Minister by adding that the Police was working with other security agencies to ensure visibility policing, intelligence gathering and sharing as well as joint patrols.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Akwa Ibom LG polls : We’re focusing more on 2019 –APC

— 13th December 2017

• We’ll beat you again –PDP From Joe Effiong, Uyo   Akwa Ibom State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it will not challenge the local government election conducted in the state penultimate Saturday. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won all the 31 local government chairmanship seats and 329 councillor-ship positions in the state….

  • Christmas: Okowa, Obiano assure Nigerians of free movement 

    — 13th December 2017

    From Paul Osuyi, Asaba GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and his Anambra State counterpart, Willie Obiano, have assured holiday makers to and from the eastern part of the country of free flow of traffic on Benin-Asaba-Onitsha road. Travelling on the Benin-Asaba-Onitsha expressway is always unpleasant during yuletide, particularly at the River Niger Bridge Head,…

  • We’ll transform presidential lodge to national monument –Ambode

    — 13th December 2017

    By Moshood Adebayo The Federal Government yesterday completed the process of handing over the Presidential Lodge, Marina, to the Lagos State Government, 20 years after the journey to actualise it commenced. Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, while speaking during the ceremony, said his administration would put the edifice to good use and transform it into…

  • FG to demolish Costain, Jibowu bridges

    — 13th December 2017

    By Romanus Ugwu The Federal Government has revealed that arrangements have been concluded to demolish both Jibowu and Costain bridges for the ongoing construction of railway project connecting Lagos, Ogun and Ibadan. Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, disclosed this after an inspection tour of railway construction projects in Papalanto, Ogun State, yesterday. Amaechi further disclosed…

  • Desist from sacrilegious threat, BFM warns Ijaw freedom fighters

    — 13th December 2017

    • ‘We’re waiting for your 21-day ultimatum’ From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin Benin youths, under the aegis of Benin Fundamental Movement (BFM) yesterday, warned the Ijaw Freedom Fighters (IFF) to desist from what they called sacrilegious threat to the traditional institution of Benin kingdom, describing it is a joke of the 21st century. BFM convener, Edosa Idada,…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share