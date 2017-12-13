US, UK security alert puts FCT on edge

• Security agencies comb hotels, worship centres

From FRED ITUA, Abuja

Following travel alerts issued by some foreign diplomatic institutions to their citizens about ‎an imminent terrorist attack in Abuja, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Bello, has ordered the various security agencies in the territory to comb hotels and worship centres.

‎He specifically revealed that security agencies have commenced security audit of the hotels, especially those patronised in the FCT to ascertain their security preparedness.

This, he said, is with a view to assist them on security preparedness and awareness to assure tourists and investors that hotels are safe.‎ The Minister has also reiterated that the ban on the use of fireworks in the territory is still in force and cautioned against the use of fireworks this season.

The actions of the Minister, are the outcomes of an emergency security meeting, held with heads of the various security agencies domiciled within the nation’s capital, Abuja.

The Minister appealed to residents to take seriously the issues of security in their neighbourhoods, work and worship places. He said this has become imperative especially during the festive seasons.

The Minister, assured residents that the police and other security agencies have been placed on heightened alert to combat crime and ensure effective surveillance in the territory.

He said the police and other security outfits have stepped up patrol of reported flashpoints of crime as well as enhanced surveillance on supermarkets, malls and gardens among others.

He called on churches and mosques to galvanise their faithful for increased security alert. The Minister, expressed concern over reports of increases in the use of drugs around the Territory. He called on community and religious leaders as well as the public to be very watchful over the traffic and use of illicit drugs around them and to report such to the security agencies.

The Nigerian Army at the occasion released a quick response number of 193 to the public as well as the Road Safety Corps which released the number 122 for traffic control calls. The Nigerian Army disclosed that the number 193 could be used to alert the Army call centre and give locations on crime, insurgency, fire, drug or even of any soldier molesting a civilian. The number, the Army representatives noted is available on all the networks.

The Commissioner of police Sadiq Bello reinforced the assurances given by the FCT Minister by adding that the Police was working with other security agencies to ensure visibility policing, intelligence gathering and sharing as well as joint patrols.