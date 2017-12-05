The Sun News
Latest
5th December 2017 - US Supreme Court okays Trump’s latest travel ban
5th December 2017 - New FUBK VC assumes duty
5th December 2017 - Association appeals to FG to repair bad roads
5th December 2017 - KEDCO pledges improved services in Jigawa, Kano, Katsina
5th December 2017 - Singapore, China reaffirm strong bilateral economic ties
5th December 2017 - Swiss govt. to return $321m Abacha loot
5th December 2017 - Ugandan nurses, midwives call off planned strike over low pay
5th December 2017 - Indian veteran actor Shashi Kapoor dies at 79
5th December 2017 - Leader of Zimbabwean coup, Chiwenga may get VP post
5th December 2017 - Catalan election campaign kicks off with some candidates still jailed
Home / World News / US Supreme Court okays Trump’s latest travel ban

US Supreme Court okays Trump’s latest travel ban

— 5th December 2017

The US Supreme Court on Monday issued an order allowing full enforcement of President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban to go into effect while legal challenges are argued in lower courts.

The revised order bans most travellers from Syria, Libya, Iran, Yemen, Chad, Somalia, North Korea and Venezuela. Six of the countries have majority Muslim populations.

Lower courts had issued restrictions on fully implementing the ban, saying Trump’s action discriminated based on nationality.

But lawyers for the Trump administration argued that those restrictions were “dangerously flawed.”

They argued that countries included in the ban had not cooperated with US demands for reliable identification of individuals and information sharing about people who could be criminal or security risks.

The travel ban listing Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen was announced in September and was supposed to take effect on October 18, but was stayed by lower courts. Somalia was not listed, but similar restrictions were placed on immigrant visas from that country.

The revised executive order is Trump’s third attempt to restrict the issuance of new visas to people from countries listed in the ban. It will last for 90 days and also halt issuances of new refugee admissions from around the world for 120 days. (NAN)

Post Views: 7
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

New FUBK VC assumes duty

— 5th December 2017

From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi New Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Birnin-Kebbi (FUBK), Prof. Bello Bala Shehu, has  assumed duty after official handover from his predecessor, Dr. Sahabi Maidamma Jabo. Acting Head, Information and Public Relations Unit of the University, Mallam Jemilu Magaji, who confirmed the development in statement issued, on Tuesday, stated that the new Vice Chancellor…

  • Association appeals to FG to repair bad roads

    — 5th December 2017

    The Ajowa Owners and Lorry Drivers Association of Nigeria (AJOWA), Agbado Chapter,  has appealed to the Federal Government to repair all the bad roads across the country to enhance dividends of democracy to the people.  Chairman of the Association, Alhaji Abdulwaheed Tomori, made the appeal in an interview, on Tuesday, in Lagos. According to him,…

  • KEDCO pledges improved services in Jigawa, Kano, Katsina

    — 5th December 2017

    The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has promised its customers in Jigawa, Kano and Katsina states improved services to boost commercial activities in the areas. The company’s Managing Director, Dr. Jamilu Gwamna, made the promise at the first KEDCO Managing Director’s Award Night in Kano. He said the company was committed to improve its operations…

  • Swiss govt. to return $321m Abacha loot

    — 5th December 2017

    Switzerland will return to Nigeria around 321 million dollars in assets seized from the family of former military ruler Sani Abacha via a deal signed with the World Bank, the Swiss government said. Transparency International, a corruption watchdog, has accused the former ruler of stealing up to five billion dollars of public money during the…

  • Oil holds losses below $58

    — 5th December 2017

    Oil held losses below $58 a barrel before US government data forecast to show crude stockpiles decreased for a third week. Futures were little changed in New York after dropping 1.5% on Monday, the most in three weeks. Inventories probably fell by 2.5 million barrels last week, a Bloomberg survey shows before an Energy Information Administration…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share