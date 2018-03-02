The Sun News
US Secretary of State Tillerson visits Nigeria Mar. 6

— 2nd March 2018

United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is expected to visit Nigeria and four other African countries from March 6 to 13, the US Department of State has said.

Spokesperson for the Department Ms Heather Nauert said Tillerson would also travel to Addis Ababa, Djibouti, Nairobi and N’Djamena.

During his visit to Abuja, Tillerson is expected to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari and other top government functionaries.

Nauert said: “On his first official trip to Africa, Secretary Rex Tillerson will travel to N’Djamena, Chad; Djibouti, Djibouti; Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Nairobi, Kenya and Abuja, Nigeria, March 6-13, 2018.

“The U.S. Secretary o State will meet with leadership in each country, as well as the leadership of the African Union Commission based in Addis Ababa.

“This is to further our partnerships with the governments and people of Africa. “In particular, he plans to discuss ways we can work with our partners to counter terrorism, advance peace and security, promote good governance, and spur mutually beneficial trade and investment.” During his trip, Tillerson will also meet with the US Embassy personnel and participate in events related to US government-supported activities.

 

 

