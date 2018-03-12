The Sun News
Latest
12th March 2018 - US Secretary of State, Tillerson, arrives Nigeria
12th March 2018 - Saraki lauds Ekweremadu’s appointment as professor
12th March 2018 - I didn’t call for military coup –Ekweremadu 
12th March 2018 - Reps panel seek termination of $195m Israeli security contract
12th March 2018 - Kalu delivers NICO quarterly lecture tomorrow
12th March 2018 - 2019: Okorocha draws battle line with Catholic priest
11th March 2018 - Drama as Kogi gov. sacks all cabinet, reverses self
11th March 2018 - Police arrest herdsman for murder of 16 villagers
11th March 2018 - External reserves hit $46bn – CBN
11th March 2018 - 2019: INEC charges youths to register with political parties
Home / Cover / World News / US Secretary of State, Tillerson, arrives Nigeria

US Secretary of State, Tillerson, arrives Nigeria

— 12th March 2018

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

United States Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, arrives the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, today, as part of his ongoing tour of Africa.

Tillerson will be received by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Olukunle Bamgbose at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Tillerson’s visit, according to US Department of State, is to further US partnerships with the governments and people of Africa.

This was disclosed by the US Embassy Public Affairs Section, Abuja, yesterday.

“The Secretary will arrive on Monday (today). The Secretary will be greeted by the Permanent Secretary of the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs before departing.”

The US Embassy further said Tillerson will meet with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday morning, at the Presidential Villa.

“Secretary Tillerson is expected to be joined in the press availability by Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama,” the US added.

US Department of State spokesperson, Ms Heather Nauert, had said Tillerson will visit Nigeria and four other African countries from March 6 to 13.

Other cities on Tillerson’s tour of Africa include Addis Ababa, Djibouti, Nairobi and N’Djamena.

“In particular, he plans to discuss ways we can work with our partners to counter terrorism, advance peace and security, promote good governance, and spur mutually beneficial trade and investment,” Nauert said.

Last week, Tillerson met with the leadership of the African Union Commission in Addis Ababa where he raised concerns over Chinese loans to African countries. 

He particularly asked Nigeria and other African countries not to lose their sovereignty to China, through acceptance of Chinese loans.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

US Secretary of State, Tillerson, arrives Nigeria

— 12th March 2018

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja United States Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, arrives the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, today, as part of his ongoing tour of Africa. Tillerson will be received by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Olukunle Bamgbose at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. Tillerson’s visit, according to US Department of State,…

  • Saraki lauds Ekweremadu’s appointment as professor

    — 12th March 2018

    Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has congratulated his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, on his appointment as a professor and senior mentoring scholar of E-Governance and Strategic Government Studies, by the Southern University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in the United States of America. Saraki, in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, described Ekweremadu’s appointment…

  • I didn’t call for military coup –Ekweremadu 

    — 12th March 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has distanced himself from an alleged statement insinuating that he called for a military take over in the country. Ekweremadu, who spoke last weekend at the Diepreye Alaimeyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall, Onopa, during a dinner hosted by Governor Henry Seriake Dickson for members of the Commonwealth Parliamentary…

  • Reps panel seek termination of $195m Israeli security contract

    — 12th March 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions has recommended the termination of a $195 million security  contract allegedly awarded to an Israeli company by the Ministry of Transportation, to provide survelliance on Nigerian waterways. This was part of the recommendations of the committee in a report laid before the House last…

  • Kalu delivers NICO quarterly lecture tomorrow

    — 12th March 2018

    Magnus Eze, Abuja Former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, will, tomorrow, deliver the first edition of the National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO), quarterly public lecture for this year.    He will speak on the topic, “Culture, economy and good governance: The Nigerian experience.” The event, slated for the African First Ladies Peace…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share