Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

United States Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, has arrived Abuja.

Tillerson arrived at the General Aviation Terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 3 p.m.

The US Secretary of State was received by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Olukunle Bamgbose.

Journalists were earlier barred from entering the terminal due to logistic issues.

Tillerson’s convoy, in company with Bamgbose, departed the Abuja airport at exactly 3:16 p.m.