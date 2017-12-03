US pulls out of UN’s Global Compact on Migration

The Sun News
The administration of President Donald Trump has withdrawn the United States from a United Nations pact to improve the handling of migrant and refugee situations, deeming it “inconsistent” with its policies, the US mission to the global body announced Saturday.

“Today, the US Mission to the United Nations informed the UN Secretary-General that the United States is ending its participation in the Global Compact on Migration,” the Americans said in a statement.

In September 2016, the 193 members of the UN General Assembly unanimously adopted a non-binding political declaration, the New York Declaration for Refugees and Migrants, pledging to uphold the rights of refugees, help them resettle and ensure they have access to education and jobs.

“The New York Declaration contains numerous provisions that are inconsistent with US immigration and refugee policies and the Trump Administration’s immigration principles. As a result, President Trump determined that the United States would end its participation in the Compact process that aims to reach international consensus at the UN in 2018,” the US statement said.

US Ambassador Nikki Haley said the country would continue its “generosity” in supporting migrants and refugees around the world, but that “our decisions on immigration policies must always be made by Americans and Americans alone.”

“We will decide how best to control our borders and who will be allowed to enter our country. The global approach in the New York Declaration is simply not compatible with US sovereignty.”

Under Trump and his “America First” policies, the United States has withdrawn from several global commitments made under the administration of president Barack Obama, including the Paris climate deal.

More recently, American pulled out of the Paris-based culture and education body, UNESCO, accusing it of “anti-Israel bias.”

(Source: AFP)

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 3rd December 2017 at 2:11 pm
    Fundamental corruption is corrupt system. Such UN empty declarations without implementations base on mutual principles are the fundamental corruption Africa etc. has suffered in the last 70 years to date. Europe fought against Atlantic Charter America proposed for the 1945 world which is the key African problem in last 70 years till date- social, economic, political etc., in which Africa cant utilize about 80% of its financial capacity, Africa is not connected to international developments- education, industrialization, immigration, etc. 1945 world non present EU member state play a role in, but were rather liberated in which Africa played major role. EU member states lives on what Africa fought for with Trans-Atlantic Partnership etc. EU and member states supported by UN are the most corrupt in this world- has no basis to talk about corruption etc. This is 21st century world of mutual principles etc. 21st century Africa must destroy The Wall against Africa in cooperation with Africa’s 21st century partners. EU and member states do not have wealth etc. more than Africa. This is 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!

