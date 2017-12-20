The Sun News
Home / World News / US President Trump to visit Britain in February

US President Trump to visit Britain in February

— 20th December 2017

US President Donald Trump plans to visit Britain, in February, to open the new US embassy in London but will not meet Queen Elizabeth, the Daily Mail newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Trump’s planned visit to Britain has proved controversial since Prime Minister, Theresa May invited him for a state visit, which typically involves lavish pageantry and events hosted by the queen.

However, nearly two million people have signed a petition, saying Trump should not be invited because it “would cause embarrassment” to the queen, and protests could be expected to greet the U.S. leader.

The Daily Mail cited a source in Westminster as saying Trump had told May during a call on Tuesday that he planned a working visit to Britain to open the new embassy.

The embassy is a billion-dollar building which overlooks the River Thames, in late February.

A spokesman for May’s Downing Street office declined to comment on the report.

He said the position on the state visit had not changed. An offer had been extended but no dates have been arranged.

May originally invited Trump to visit by the end of 2017.

Britain regards its close ties with Washington as a “special relationship’’ and a pillar of its foreign policy as it prepares to leave the EU.

However, the ties have been strained in recent months, most recently when Trump sparked outrage by rebuking May on Twitter after she criticised him for retweeting British far-right anti-Islam videos. (NAN)

N6.6b tax debt: Enugu internal revenue seals up 5 hotels

— 20th December 2017

…As banks hurry to make payments The Enugu State Internal Revenue Service in the early hours of Wednesday sealed up five hotels in a bid to recover the N6.6 billion owed the state government in taxes by companies and organisations doing business in the state. The five hotels that were affected are: Nondon International Hotel…

  • At 55, Saraki’s a distinguished Nigerian – Buhari

    — 20th December 2017

    President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki as he celebrated his 55th birthday. In a birthday message, President Buhari described Saraki as a distinguished Nigerian who had made his mark in the political scene of Nigeria. President Buhari wrote on his twitter handle @MBuhari: “Happy 55th birthday to…

  • Ahead Christmas: Foodstuff prices drop in Enugu

    — 20th December 2017

    Barely one week to Christmas festivities, prices of foodstuff, especially local rice, have decreased considerably in some markets in Enugu State, it has been reported. A survey conducted by a NAN correspondent in some markets in Enugu on Wednesday showed that different brands of local rice, including stoned and de-stoned as well as short and…

  • Ambode launches 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem, Appeal Fund

    — 20th December 2017

    From: Moshood Adebayo Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on Wednesday, launched the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance  Emblem and Appeal Fundm, at the Government House, Alausa, Ikeja, in the state capital. Details later… Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in 30 days BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450….

  • Group tasks House of Reps on people-oriented laws

    — 20th December 2017

    A non-governmental group, the Global Youth Scheme Acquisition and Poverty Eradication Organisation (GYSAPEO), has called on the House of Representatives to focus more on enacting people oriented laws rather than those that would cut off the people at the grassroots from governance. Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the organization, Emmanuel Ozegbe, made the…

