US position on IPOB, unfortunate, unacceptable – FG

The Federal Government has described as “unfortunate” and “unacceptable,” the position of the US Government over the declaration of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as a terrorist group.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, gave the government position Wednesday night in London when he featured on BBC Television programme, “Focus on Africa”.
The Minister, who stressed that the Federal Government was right in declaring IPOB a terrorist organisation, noted that he could not make up with the US seemingly disagreement with the position.
“It is very unfortunate, if countries decide to pick and choose which organisations are terrorists and which are not, bearing in mind that terrorism has no boundary.
“I think what we should do is that every country should work together to ensure that terrorism does not thrive,” he said.
Speaking on why the Government labelled IPOB a terrorist group, the Minister said, “the acts and utterances of IPOB were acts and utterances of terrorists”.
“For instance, Nnamdi Kanu, the IPOB leader was caught on tape, saying that they want Biafra and not peacefully, but by force.
“He declared that if they do not get Biafra, Somalia will be a Paradise with the kind of mayhem they will unleash on Nigeria.
“The group openly embraced arms and ammunition and the leader set up Biafra National Guard, Biafra Secret Service and openly attacked army formations”.
When asked by the anchor of the programme, Peter Okwoche, why “other militarised group” like the Fulani herdsmen had not been classified as terrorist group, Mohammed said that “acts of criminality should not be confused with terrorism acts”.
He explained further: “When an organisation decides to not just attack the Army but set up its own parallel government;
“When an organisation openly solicits for arms all over the world; when an organisation starts issuing out its own passports and currency and does not recognise the democratically elected government, then it becomes a different thing”.
The minister said that Nigeria is so fragile and an attempt to allow such excesses from IPOB to continue could attract reprisal attacks from other parts of the country and set the entire country on fire.
The President General of the Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief John Nwodo, who was earlier interviewed on the programme, said that the labelling of IPOB as a terrorist group was “extremely unfair and lopsided.”(NAN)
Anyone supporting a pro-Biafra group, is supporting democracy. Anyone supporting God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states, is supporting democracy. God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states is democratic decision of majority Igbos of the five south east states. Biafran interim government takes effect from October 1st 2017 with Anyim Pius Anyim as interim president. Biafran capital is Enugu, currency name is BS- Biafran Shekel. All pro-Biafra groups are free to be represented in Biafran interim government- has to contact office of interim president. All countries of the world and international bodies are free to operate with Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states from October 1st 2017. So do Biafran countries of special relations- which are United States Of America, State Of Israel, Russia Federation. If the enemy do not vacate Biafraland of the five south east states before October 1st 2017, bloody engagement will be applied in BIAFRAN REVOLUTION WAR in which every Biafran is a soldier, and drive the enemy out of Biafraland of the five south east states- dead or alive. God Is With Us!!!
The minister Lai Muhammed should have been better quiet than rubbishing the image of the country further with his infantile and incoherent defence of the indefensible action of the government, perhaps ill advised, in justifying what cannot be justified both at home and abroad by classifying IPOB as a terrorist group which was quickly and embarrasingly endorsed by the judiciary. While he saw unpretentious and easily identified IPOB as a terrorist group he he could not see Ak rifle wielding fulani herdsmen ravaging some villages and dismembering their victims as terrorists but ordinary criminals. If even if they are ordinary criminals that is an abrasion that the law does not condone has anyone of them ever been apprehended and prosecuted? Are we to see it as an indictment on our law enforcement agencies that could quickly mop up IPOB members and subject them to despicable inhuman treatments that would make Boko haram and fulani herdsmen shake their heads and chuckle knowingly and derisively. For how long are we going to take the unity of this country for granted and every day the leaders that are supposed to protect what ensures the country’s peace and stability continue to be insensitive and brazen in their actions? If you set yourself to be judge over others you must be seen to respect the rule of law and must always consistently and fearlessly comply with its dictates no matter your position, class or interest one represents. If we can accept praises from USA and other world bodies that we look up to with respect we must also be humble to accept their criticisms in good faith and try to adjust in line with acceptable norms and practices.
This apc government led by buhari is a monumental failure and disgrace to democracy imagine the chief of all liars Mr lia mohammed ran to london to educate them on terrorism, how on earth would a serious minded group of liars that call themselves governors, presidents, honorable members and other senior executives come together to declare a nation terrorists in the name of fighting separists ipob, an average igbo man is an indigenous person so I can see that the entire igbo nation are terrorist including mr Joe. igbokwe the apc spokesman in lagos, further more it remains to see if terrorists votes come November, 8th 2017 election in anambra we are really watching nolly wood in nigeria let us see how nigeria will help america, france, britain, and other super powers since they refuse to tag ipob a terrorist group buhari should wise up we are in 21st century and not 1984 when people are not as expose as they are now.