US Open: Serena Williams finally has much-needed rival – Armour

It’s easy to lose sight of just how transcendent Serena Williams is. She wins so often, and often with such ease, that her dominance is now expected rather than appreciated as extraordinary.

That’s a disservice to Williams.

So, too, the women trying to topple her from her perch.

That’s what makes the matchup with Angelique Kerber that looms in the U.S. Open final so tantalizing. With Victoria Azarenka pregnant and out for the foreseeable future, Kerber is as close as it comes to someone who can give Williams a real challenge.

Maybe as close as anyone’s come since big sis Venus was in her prime.

The German has already beaten Williams at a major this year, upsetting her in three sets in the final of the Australian Open. Williams got her revenge at Wimbledon, where she won her 22nd major title. But now Kerber is also threatening Williams’ prolonged stay atop the rankings.

Simply to maintain the spot she’s held for 186 weeks – about 3½ years – Williams has to reach Saturday’s final. Should Kerber also make the final, Williams will have to beat her to stay No. 1.

Williams plays Simona Halep in the quarterfinals Wednesday night.

“This would mean a lot to me,” Kerber said Tuesday after beating Roberta Vinci to reach the semifinals. “When I was a kid I was always dreaming to being the No. 1.”

The stranglehold Williams has on women’s tennis hasn’t been seen since the early days of Steffi Graf’s legendary run. Even when she won her first “Serena Slam” in 2002-03, Williams was challenged on a regular basis by Venus, Jennifer Capriati and Justine Henin and, a few years later, Kim Clijsters.

(Yes, Maria Sharapova has won five majors. But it’s hard to consider her a true Williams rival when she’s won just two of their 21 matches, the most recent victory in 2004.)

The competition did not diminish Williams’ accomplishments. Rather, it made them more appreciable, highlighting that fine line between success and superiority.

With no foil, no steady rival these past five years, Williams’ considerable achievements have tended to blur. The second Serena Slam, the 27-match winning streak, the 308 victories in Grand Slam matches.

They are more milestones that get lost on a resume already filled with them.

Sure, there have been women who’ve given Williams a run. Alize Cornet beat her three times in 2014, the first player to do that since Henin in 2007. Azarenka has only beaten Williams once since 2013, in the final at Indian Wells this year, but four of her last five losses took three sets.

Kerber seems to appreciate what’s at stake, holding up her index finger after downing Vinci. Though that’s something the unassuming and soft-spoken Kerber does often, it could take on much greater meaning this weekend.

“I have a lot of confidence,” Kerber said. “I know how to win big matches.”

Another major final against Williams, with the No. 1 ranking at stake, would be the biggest yet. And no matter the outcome, it would be a win for everyone.