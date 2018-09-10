Serena Williams has been fined a total of $17,000 for her three code violations during the US Open Final.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner branded umpire Carlos Ramosa THIEF and demanded tournament referee Brian Earley to come out as she lost in straight sets to 20-year-old Japanese starlet Naomi Osaka.

Williams initially objected to being handed a code violation for ‘coaching’ from the box and things soon escalated during her defeat at Flushing Meadows.

Williams raged: “It was not coaching. I do not cheat to win. I would rather lose. I just want you to know that.”

She would continue: “I understand why you might have thought that, but I do want you to know I don’t cheat. Thank you very much.”

Williams was struggling against Osaka, and soon was handed another violation for breaking her racquet.

After learning of the point penalty, Williams would blast the umpire again, declaring: “I have never cheated in my life.

“You own me an apology! I have a daughter and I have not cheated in my life.”