Kei Nishikori

US OPEN Djokovic zooms into eighth final

— 9th September 2018

  • Sets up Del Potro clash

Novak Djokovic set up a mouthwatering meeting with Juan Martin del Potro after he booked his spot in an eighth US Open final with a routine victory over Kei Nishikori on Friday night.

The Serb has shown remarkable consistency in New York over the years, reaching the semi-finals on 11 occasions, although he has only converted two of his deep runs into titles thus far.

He will have a shot at the hat-trick on Sunday, though, when he comes up against 2009 champion Del Potro.

After a 6-3 6-4 6-2 win over 2014-runner-up Nishikori, Djokovic is now just one win away from equalling Pete Sampras’ haul of 14 Grand Slams – which would be another landmark achievement in his remarkable career.

