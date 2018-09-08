US OPEN: 20 year-old Osaka relishes Serena test

Naomi Osaka told US Open title opponent Serena Williams “I love you” just moments after she became the first Japanese woman to reach a Grand Slam final.

The 20-year-old breakout star of the tournament swept into the record books and today’s championship match against the 23-time major winner with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Madison Keys, the runner-up in 2017.

When asked on court what she told herself as she served for the match, she said: “Don’t double fault”.

READ ALSO 1972: Olympic hostages killed in gun battle

“Why,” asked the interviewer. “Serena,” replied the charismatic Osaka.

“I love you, Serena,” she added before adding “I love you, mom; I love everybody”.

Osaka, the 20th seed, has met and defeated Williams once — at Miami in March.

That win came just a week after she had lifted her first top-level trophy at the prestigious Indian Wells event in California.

Saturday will be the fulfilment of Osaka’s childhood dream of facing Williams in a Grand Slam final.

“It still feels a little bit, like, surreal. Even when I was a little kid, I always dreamed that I would play Serena in a final of a Grand Slam,” she said.