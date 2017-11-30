The Sun News
Latest
30th November 2017 - US military did not kill civilians in Somalia raid – AFRICOM
30th November 2017 - Another Kogi civil servant commits suicide over non-payment of 12 months salaries
30th November 2017 - Pope holds Mass with youths before traveling to Bangladesh
30th November 2017 - Buhari, Ouattara discuss averted impact of Togo crisis on West Africa
30th November 2017 - Lagos residents commend rent-to-own mortgage scheme
30th November 2017 - Ezekwesili wants financial literacy for students early
30th November 2017 - Four killed, 23 missing as storm hits Sri Lanka
30th November 2017 - Nigeria’s ambassador to US presents credentials to Trump
30th November 2017 - Akwa Ibom, USAID hold first state AIDS indicator survey
30th November 2017 - BREAKING: Slave auction: Charley Boy group occupies Libyan Embassy Thursday
Home / World News / US military did not kill civilians in Somalia raid – AFRICOM

US military did not kill civilians in Somalia raid – AFRICOM

— 30th November 2017

The US military did not kill any civilians when it accompanied Somali forces on a deadly raid in August, US Africa command said.

The two-paragraph statement referred to a joint raid by U.S. and Somali troops on the village of Bariire.

Eyewitnesses told Reuters that 10 civilians were killed and the military had been drawn into a local clan conflict.

The survivors and relatives of the dead said they wanted blood money and an apology.

The US military denied that any civilians were killed, although it did not offer any details on the investigation.

The statement described the dead as “enemy combatants” and the military later said in a Twitter message that they were members of al Shabaab, the al-Qaeda linked insurgency.

 

Africa Command did not provide any proof for their claim.

“After a thorough assessment of the Somali National Army-led operation near Bariire, Somalia, on Aug. 25,

and the associated allegations of civilian casualties, U.S. Special Operations Command Africa (SOCAF) has

concluded that the only casualties were those of armed enemy combatants,” the two paragraph statement read.

“Before conducting operations with partner forces, SOCAF conducts detailed planning and coordination to reduce the likelihood of civilian casualties and to ensure compliance with the Law of Armed Conflict.

“US Africa Command and the Department of Defence take allegations of civilian casualties very seriously.”

Inspite of promising a public investigation, the embattled Somali government has made no public statement on the raid, and some Somali security officials said privately that it would not, for fear of alienating the powerful clan whose members were killed.

Some Somali security officials have suggested privately that the survivors and relatives had misrepresented the incident to try to get cash and political advantages for their clan.

The US has stepped up operations in Somalia this year after President Donald Trump loosened restrictions on the military in March.

A Navy SEAL was killed there in May, the first US combat casualty there since a Blackhawk helicopter was shot down in 1993.

The US has also ramped up its use of air strikes, conducting twice as many strikes this year as in 2016.

Somalia has been riven by civil war since 1991.

It now has a weak, internationally-backed government, supported by African peacekeepers. (NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Another Kogi civil servant commits suicide over non-payment of 12 months salaries

— 30th November 2017

FROM: EMMANUEL ADEYEMI, Lokoja Barely one month after a top civil servant committed suicide in Kogi State allegedly over non-payment of salaries, another civil servant, a 47-year-old Abdullahi Uye Zhiya from Oguma in Bassa Local Government Area of the state has also taken his own life. Zhiya was said to have terminated his own life…

  • Pope holds Mass with youths before traveling to Bangladesh

    — 30th November 2017

    Pope Francis on Thursday led a Mass for youth in Myanmar’s commercial hub Yangon, preaching a message of hope and “good news” in spite “so much injustice, poverty and misery” in the world. The Mass marked the pope’s final public event during his four-day stay in Myanmar before departing for neighbouring Bangladesh. The two countries…

  • Buhari, Ouattara discuss averted impact of Togo crisis on West Africa

    — 30th November 2017

        From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abidjan, Cote d’ Ivoire President Muhammadu Buhari and his Ivorian counterpart, Alassane Ouattara on Wednesday expressed concern that political instability in Togo, if not averted, could have grave regional consequences. Both leaders made this observation during a bilateral meeting in Abidjan on the margins of the 5th African Union-European Union AU-EU…

  • Lagos residents commend rent-to-own mortgage scheme

    — 30th November 2017

    Some residents of Lagos have commended the state government’s rent-to-own mortgage scheme. Speaking in separate interviews, on Thursday, in Lagos, some of them, however, advised the state government to expand the scheme to accommodate more people. Mr Taiwo Ahmed described the scheme as commendable and a welcome development. “The rent-to-own scheme is a very commendable…

  • Ezekwesili wants financial literacy for students early

    — 30th November 2017

    A former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, on Wednesday, said Nigerian youths should be equipped with skills and knowledge that would aid their understanding of financial matters right from secondary school. Ezekwesili stated this at the 2017 Nigerian Stock Exchange Essay Competition Awards Ceremony in Lagos. “We need to offer children financial literacy before…

Archive

November 2017
S M T W T F S
« Oct    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share