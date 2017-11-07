The Sun News
Latest
7th November 2017 - US ‘ll arm Japan to knock down North Korea missiles -Trump
7th November 2017 - How Buhari can unite Nigerians –Latinwo
7th November 2017 - Anambra guber ; NUP candidate promises independent power plant
7th November 2017 - Russia 2018 W/Cup qualifier: Eagles settle down in Rabat, Mikel expected today
7th November 2017 - Nwaneri set to make NPFL return 
7th November 2017 - 2017 CAF Awards : Moses can end Nigeria’s 18-year wait -Amuneke
7th November 2017 - 26 Nigerians in tragic end on mediterranean
7th November 2017 - Strange disease kills 50 in Jigawa
7th November 2017 - Save Nigeria’s democracy, Wike urges International Community
7th November 2017 - Nigeria must be re-negotiated –Methodist Prelate
Home / World News / US ‘ll arm Japan to knock down North Korea missiles -Trump

US ‘ll arm Japan to knock down North Korea missiles -Trump

— 7th November 2017

United States President Donald Trump yesterday refused to rule out eventual military action against North Korea and declared that the United States “will not stand” for Pyongyang menacing America or its allies.

In his first stop of an extended trip in Asia, Trump stood with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a news conference and suggested the United States will arm Japan, much as the United States has done with allies in the Middle East like Saudi Arabia. He did not deny reports that he has expressed frustration that Japan did not shoot down a ballistic missile North Korea recently fired over its territory.

“He will shoot ‘em out of the sky when he completes the purchase of lots of additional military equipment from the United States,” Trump said of Abe. “He will easily shoot them out of the sky.”

Japan, under its war-renouncing Constitution, can shoot down a missile only when it is aimed at the country or in case debris are falling on to its territory. Some hawkish members of Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party say that it may be possible to shoot down a missile headed toward Guam in case it causes existential threat to the U.S. as Japan’s ally, but experts say that is questionable.

Trump’s trip abroad comes amid dismal ratings among voters for the first-time president and questions about whether he can handle the nuclear standoff with North Korea. Standing in an Asia capital in range of North Korea’s missiles, Trump defended his fiery language, declaring Pyongyang “a threat to the civilized world.”

“Some people say my rhetoric is very strong but look what has happened with very weak rhetoric in the last 25 years,” said Trump with Abe at the news conference. Abe, who has taken a more hawkish view on North Korea than some of his predecessors, agreed with Trump’s assessment that “all options are on the table” when dealing with Kim Jong Un and announced new sanctions against several dozen North Korea individuals.

Japan is already seeking money to purchase upgraded SM3 interceptors with greater accuracy and range, as well as other advanced missile defense systems such as land-based Aegis Ashore interceptors or the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, a U.S. mobile anti-missile system installed in South Korea. An installment of THAAD in Japan would further escalate reaction from Beijing, which has already balked at the installment of THAAD in South Korea, saying its advanced radar system can monitor deep into China.

Trump and Abe have struck a strong friendship, forged in meetings, phone calls and on the golf course, a friendship that was on display at a Monday evening banquet that was the final event of Trump’s visit. Abe called Trump his “dear friend” and hailed the benefits of what he called “golf diplomacy.”

The two men on Monday also put a face on the threat posed by the North, earlier standing with anguished families of Japanese citizens snatched by Pyongyang’s agents. Trump and first lady Melania Trump stood with nearly two dozen relatives, some of whom held photos of the missing. Seeking to increase pressure on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Trump pledged to work to return the missing to their families, saying “it’s a very, very sad number of stories that we’ve heard.”

North Korea has acknowledged apprehending 13 Japanese in the 1970s and 1980s, but claims they all died or have been released. But in Japan, where grieving relatives of the abducted have become a symbol of heartbreak on the scale of American POW families, the government insists many more were taken and that some may still be alive.

Though Trump and Abe repeatedly touted their friendship, looming disagreements on trade could strain the friendship. Trump complained Monday that Japan had been “winning” for decades and rebuked the current relationship, saying the trade deals were “not fair and not open.” He told a group of American and Japanese business leaders: the United States was open for business, but he wanted to reshape the nations’ trade relationship, though he did not say how he would cut the trade deficit with Japan, which totaled nearly $70 billion last year.

He also downplayed the potentially contentious nature of the negotiations, though the Japanese government has not shown much appetite for striking a new bilateral trade agreement. Tokyo had pushed to preserve the Trans- Pacific Partnership, which Trump has abandoned.

“We will have more trade than anybody ever thought under TPP. That I can tell you,” Trump said. He said the multinational agreement was not the right deal for the United States and that while “probably some of you in this room disagree … ultimately I’ll be proven to be right.”

Abe, for his part, publicly deflected questions about trade.

Japan orchestrated a lavish formal welcome for the Trumps, complete with military honor guard and an audience with Japan’s Emperor Akihito and his wife, Empress Michiko, at the Imperial Palace.

As part of the pageantry, Trump and Abe took part in a traditional feeding of koi in a pond Monday. At first, both leaders spooned out small amounts of feed into the pond below. Abe then lightly tossed the remainder of his box into the pond below, while Trump more theatrically dumped the rest of his box down to the fish.

Abe laughed.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

How Buhari can unite Nigerians –Latinwo

— 7th November 2017

By Gilbert Ekezie Group Captain Salaudeen Adebola Latinwo (Rtd) was the military governor of Kwara State during the Buhari/Idiagbon regime in 1984/85.The former governor has maintained a low profile since disappearing from the public radar. In this interview, he bares his mind on sundry issues. How would you rate the fight against corruption in Nigeria?…

  • Anambra guber ; NUP candidate promises independent power plant

    — 7th November 2017

    From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The governorship candidate of National Unity Party (NUP), Chief Justin Nnoli-Amaechi, has blamed what he describes as the underdevelopment of the state on poor power supply, promising to build an Independent Power Plants (IPP) to tackle the situation if elected. Speaking yesterday during the flag-off of his campaign, Nnoli-Amaechi, faulted Nigeria’s dependence…

  • 26 Nigerians in tragic end on mediterranean

    — 7th November 2017

    By Braide Damiete with agency report Italian prosecutors are investigating the deaths of 26 Nigerian women, most of them teenagers whose bodies were recovered at sea. There are suspicions that they may have been sexually abused and murdered as they attempted to cross the Mediterranean. Five migrants are already being questioned in the southern port…

  • Strange disease kills 50 in Jigawa

    — 7th November 2017

    It is under control – Govt From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse There is confusion in Gidan Dugus, under Wangara District of Dutse local Government Area of Jigawa State, following the deaths of about 50 children. The children reportedly died of a “stange disease,” according to the community. The disease was reportedly first noticed in July but…

  • Save Nigeria’s democracy, Wike urges International Community

    — 7th November 2017

    From Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, has appealed to the international community to save Nigeria’s democracy from imminent collapse by mounting sufficient pressures on the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government to uphold the rule of law and guarantee the integrity of the electoral system. Wike also stated that the current…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share