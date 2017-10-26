The Sun News
Latest
26th October 2017 - US has lost trust in S’ Sudan, Trump’s envoy tells president
26th October 2017 - 27 killed, 35 injured in Indonesia fireworks factory explosion
26th October 2017 - Ebonyi govt., BOI float N2b loans for civil servants
26th October 2017 - Russia leads S’ Arabia, Tunisia as largest ISIS fighters’ exporter
26th October 2017 - Police rescue 2 suspected robbers from mob in Enugu
26th October 2017 -  Several dead after train collides with truck in Finland
26th October 2017 - Leicester City name Puel as manager
26th October 2017 - Polls open in Kenya election re-run
26th October 2017 - Maina’s family exposes recall secret
26th October 2017 - Re: Anambra: The past, present and Tony Nwoye
Home / World News / US has lost trust in S’ Sudan, Trump’s envoy tells president

US has lost trust in S’ Sudan, Trump’s envoy tells president

— 26th October 2017

The United States has lost trust in South Sudan’s government for fueling the country’s civil war and must bring peace or risk losing support from Washington.

US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, who was the first senior member of President Donald Trump’s administration to visit South Sudan, told the nation’s President Salva Kiir.

South Sudan spiraled into civil war in 2013, just two years after gaining independence from Sudan.

She met one on one with Kiir for some 45 minutes.

“I let him know that the United States was at a crossroads and that every decision going forward was going to be based on his actions,” Haley told reporters after the meeting in the capital Juba.

The United Nations has warned that the violence in South Sudan was providing “fertile ground” for a genocide. Kiir’s government has denied UN allegations of ethnic cleansing.

“He understood that Americans were disappointed in his leadership in South Sudan, I made that very clear.

“And he understood that all the aid or help that he hopes will go forward is not a given,” she said.

Haley did not elaborate on what further action Washington could take, but said that Kiir “got what I was trying to say.”

On Monday she said Washington was considering how to pressure Kiir into peace, though noted that withdrawing aid may not work.

The Trump administration last month imposed sanctions on two senior South Sudanese officials and the former army chief.

“We have lost trust in the government and we now need to regain that trust and the only way to regain that trust is through the actions of taking care of all of the people,” Haley told South Sudan’s Eye Radio.

She demanded that Kiir allow full and consistent humanitarian aid access and bring peace and stability to the country.

She said she pushed a timeline for Kiir to act, but declined to elaborate.

Nhial Nihal, a senior adviser to Kiir, said the president told Haley his government and a UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan had established “mechanisms that work jointly to improve and address the humanitarian problems.”

He also told reporters that Kiir said government troops “will also be observing a cessation of hostilities in order to create an atmosphere for dialogue.”

The civil war was sparked by a feud between Kiir, a Dinka, and his former deputy Riek Machar, a Nuer.

It has plunged parts of the world’s youngest nation into famine and forced a third of the population, some 4 million people, to flee their homes.

A fragile peace deal broke down in 2016 and Machar fled the country. He is being held in South Africa to stop him stirring up trouble, sources told Reuters in December.

Haley had to cut short a visit to a camp in Juba, where UN peacekeepers are protecting some 30,000 displaced people, after hundreds of rowdy pro-Machar protesters blocked nearby roads, yelling “Salva Kiir is a killer” and “Welcome USA.”

Protesters held a large sign that read “South Sudan Internally Displaced People (IDPs) and refugees love President Trump, the peacemaker and supporter of human rights.”

A spokeswoman for the UN mission said the protest “started to gain momentum after (Haley) left, IDPs became upset that she was not able to meet with them.”

The previous U.S. administrations of President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama were heavily involved in the birth of South Sudan, which signed a peace accord with Sudan in 2005 and gained independence in 2011. (NAN)

Post Views: 21
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ebonyi govt., BOI float N2b loans for civil servants

— 26th October 2017

The Ebonyi State Government has urged civil servants in its payroll to key into the N2 billion loan scheme being operated by the government and Bank of Industry to improve their standard of living. Mr Pius Eze, Chairman of the 15-man committee inaugurated by the state government to work out the modalities for the loan…

  • Police rescue 2 suspected robbers from mob in Enugu

    — 26th October 2017

    The operatives of the Police Command in Enugu State say they have rescued two suspected robbers from mob and lynching in Amuri road near Enugu. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command, Asp. Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Thursday in Enugu. He said that the suspects, who attempted to flee after…

  • Maina’s family exposes recall secret

    — 26th October 2017

    • Reveals how FG recalled ex-pension reforms panel chair from exile, seconded him to DSS before reinstating him From Noah Ebije and Sola Ojo, Kaduna Family members of former chairman of Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, have threatened to expose the cabal in Aso Rock behind his travails.     They also…

  • How AGF twisted court’s judgment

    — 26th October 2017

    From Godwin Tsa, Abuja Facts have merged on  how the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) twisted a Federal High Court judgment in favour of Maina to facilitate his reinstatement into the Federal Civil Service.  The AGF had in a letter dated April 27, 2017 and addressed to…

  • Shekau’s wife feared dead as NAF fighter jets destroy more Boko Haram camps

    — 26th October 2017

    The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says the wife of the leader of the Boko-Haram terrorist group Abubakar Shekau’s wife, Mallama Fitdasi, may have been killed during its air strike on Duruwa village. Doruwa is located on the outskirts of URGA, near Konduga in Borno state.   NAF says the wife of the dreaded terrorists leader…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share