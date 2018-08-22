US govt. honour Druani on industrialisation/economic growth

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The United State Government in appreciation/recognition of the critical efforts and inroad made by the President of Azikel Group, Dr. Azibapu Eruani in promoting the development industries in Nigeria has honoured him with a global award.

According to the American government the prestigious merit award of International Partnership presented to the Azikel Group was for supporting the industrialization and economic growth of the Nigerian state.

Azikel Group of Companies comprising, Azikel Dredging/Construction, Azikel Air, Azikel Power and Azikel Petroleum, is privately owned and actively participating in redressing the contemporary problems limiting Nigeria from joining the committee of advance nation, such as unemployment, dearth of industries and poverty especially in the Niger Delta region.

The US Government, Consul-General F. John Brady and the Head of US Commercial Counsel, Brent Omdahl while presenting the award extolled Eruani’s development initiative in Nigeria and commended him for leading the International Partnership, particularly in leading Private Refinery Investment and catalysing the new industrialisation and economic growth in Nigeria.

Brady said in support of government at all levels, the Azikel Group and its subsidiaries in Dredging/Construction, Power, Aviation and Petroleum has contributed immensely in redressing the unfavourable development index in actualising the Nigeria Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) by creating employment for the citizenry to close the unemployment gap, as well as create sustained financial freedom in the country.

He said further that when the wheel of industries is in motion, as powered by the Azikel Group President, Dr Eruani in the Niger Delta and the Nigerian State, restiveness in the region, unstable power supply, insufficient and scarcity of petroleum products, as well as long queues at filling stations would be redressed and outlawed in Nigeria.

Brady commended Dr Eruani for the achievement and progress of the Azikel Refinery, which according to him would create a multiplier business chain for Nigerians and a secured and sustainable wealth which is a key index of healthy industrial/economic growth, as well as favourable GDP for the nation.

In his response, the President of Azikel Group, Dr Eruani lauded the US Government for the recognition of his critical effort in growing the economy through massive industrialization initiatives, stressing that he remain irrevocably committed to the new industrialisation and economic advancement of Nigeria.