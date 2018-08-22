– The Sun News
Latest
22nd August 2018 - US govt. honour Druani on industrialisation/economic growth
22nd August 2018 - Bayelsa govt. appeals for extension of SEEFOR programme
22nd August 2018 - Sallah: Osinbajo says FG is focused on eradicating poverty
22nd August 2018 - EFCC boss urges Nigerians to support fight against corruption
22nd August 2018 - OAU suspends 6 students over cultism
22nd August 2018 - Isuikwuato/Umunneochi 2019: Amiable Amobi in the spotlight
22nd August 2018 - No increase in corps members’ allowance yet – Minister
22nd August 2018 - We were marooned in desert –Libyan returnee
22nd August 2018 - Enenche advises Nigerians on dangers of idleness
22nd August 2018 - Cross River NMA threatens to withdraw services
Home / National / US govt. honour Druani on industrialisation/economic growth
DRUANI

US govt. honour Druani on industrialisation/economic growth

— 22nd August 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The United State Government in appreciation/recognition of the critical efforts and inroad made by the President of Azikel Group, Dr. Azibapu Eruani in promoting the development industries in Nigeria has honoured him with a global award.

According to the American government the prestigious merit award of International Partnership presented to the Azikel Group was for supporting the industrialization and economic growth of the Nigerian state.

Azikel Group of Companies comprising, Azikel Dredging/Construction, Azikel Air, Azikel Power and Azikel Petroleum, is privately owned and actively participating in redressing the contemporary problems limiting Nigeria from joining the committee of advance nation, such as unemployment, dearth of industries and poverty especially in the Niger Delta region.

The US Government, Consul-General  F. John Brady and the Head of US Commercial Counsel, Brent Omdahl  while presenting the  award extolled Eruani’s development initiative in Nigeria and commended him for leading the International Partnership, particularly in leading Private Refinery Investment and catalysing the new industrialisation and economic growth in Nigeria.

Brady said in support of government at all levels, the Azikel Group and its subsidiaries in Dredging/Construction, Power, Aviation and Petroleum has contributed immensely in redressing the unfavourable development index in actualising the Nigeria Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) by creating employment for the citizenry to close the unemployment gap, as well as create sustained financial freedom in the country.

READ ALSO: OAU suspends 6 students over cultism

He said further that when the wheel of industries is in motion, as powered by the Azikel Group President, Dr Eruani in the Niger Delta and the Nigerian State, restiveness in the region, unstable power supply, insufficient and scarcity of petroleum products, as well as long queues at filling stations would be redressed and outlawed in Nigeria.

Brady commended Dr Eruani for the achievement and progress of the Azikel Refinery, which according to him would create a multiplier business chain for Nigerians and a secured and sustainable wealth which is a key index of healthy industrial/economic growth, as well as favourable GDP for the nation.

In his response, the President of Azikel Group, Dr Eruani lauded the US Government for the recognition of his critical effort in growing the economy through massive industrialization initiatives, stressing that he remain irrevocably committed to the new industrialisation and economic advancement of Nigeria.

 

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

DRUANI

US govt. honour Druani on industrialisation/economic growth

— 22nd August 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The United State Government in appreciation/recognition of the critical efforts and inroad made by the President of Azikel Group, Dr. Azibapu Eruani in promoting the development industries in Nigeria has honoured him with a global award. According to the American government the prestigious merit award of International Partnership presented to the Azikel…

  • BAYELSA

    Bayelsa govt. appeals for extension of SEEFOR programme

    — 22nd August 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa  The Bayelsa State Government has appealed to the World Bank to extend the State Employment and Expenditure for Results (SEEFOR) Programme in the state beyond September 2019, the terminal date for the programme. The state government noted that given the huge success of the SEEFOR programme in the state, there is need…

  • YEMI

    Sallah: Osinbajo says FG is focused on eradicating poverty

    — 22nd August 2018

    NAN The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, says the President Muhammadu Buhari administration will continue to focus on the common man and taking Nigerians out of poverty through social investment programmes. Osinbajo gave the assurance during a townhall meeting on Tuesday in Bariga/Somolu LCDA in Lagos State to felicitate with Lagosians on the Sallah celebrations….

  • FIGHT

    EFCC boss urges Nigerians to support fight against corruption

    — 22nd August 2018

    NAN The Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, has urged Nigerians across the globe to continue supporting the EFCC to win the war against the “hydra-headed” monster called corruption. Mr Nkem Lafia, National Publicity Secretary, Change Agents for Positive Transformation (CAPT), a Non-Governmental organisation (NGO), made this known in a statement…

  • CULTISM

    OAU suspends 6 students over cultism

    — 22nd August 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo The management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, has suspended six students of the institution for being members of a secret cult. Public Relations Officer of the university, Mr. Biodun Olarewaju, who disclosed this said that the university authority got an intelligent information on July 2 that two students of…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share