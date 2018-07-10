US to FG: End spate of killings, arrest perpetrators

Gyang Bere, Jos

Deputy Chief of Mission in the United States of America embassy in Nigeria, Mr. David Young, has urged the Federal Government to end the spate of killings in the country because life is sacred, regardless of class, religion or occupation.

Young, who extended his country’s condolences in Jos, the state capital, when he visited Governor Simon Lalong, yesterday, where he urged Nigerians to embrace peace and promote unity.

The envoy also condoled with the people of Plateau; over the recent killings in the state.

He emphasised the need for the people to speak peace and work ways to ensure the realisation of and affirm the need for peaceful co-existence.

The deputy chief of mission reiterated that life is sacred, irrespective of who and where the citizens might belong.

“Life is sacred, whether herdsmen or farmers, Christian or Muslim or whatever ethnic (stock).

“The violence should be a major concern to both the state and federal governments and must be addressed adequately.

“There is the need to put in more efforts toward ending this menace in the country,’’ he said.

Young stressed the need for the promotion of interfaith and inter-ethnic dialogues; to address causes of violence.

He, however, urged government to apprehend criminals perpetrating the act across the country.

Receiving Young, Lalong commended the American embassy for the show of concern over the ugly situation in the state and added that the recent incident, which led to the loss of lives, reminded the state government of the need to review its security structure.

The governor assured that the state government will continue to work to ensure that Plateau remains the home of peace and tourism.

Lalong also assured the international community that government will prosecute those who have been arrested in connection with the killing of over 200 persons in Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area, recently.

“I assure you that the state government will make sure that perpetrators of this mayhem are brought to book; according to the law.”

Lalong appreciated the United States embassy in Nigeria for collobrating with the Plateau State Peace Building Agency; to hold a stakeholders parley in the troubled zone.