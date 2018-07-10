The Sun News
Latest
10th July 2018 - US to FG: End spate of killings, arrest perpetrators
10th July 2018 - Kogi teachers: ‘We’re dying of hunger, starvation’
10th July 2018 - 2019: PDP, ADC, R-APC, others team up against Buhari
10th July 2018 - Ekiti guber: 2 arrested as police uncover illegal printing press in Lagos
10th July 2018 - FG bans tankers, trailers with no safety measures from highways
10th July 2018 - Enugu Catholic priest kidnapped
10th July 2018 - Killings: Southern, Middle Belt leaders seek Danjuma’s help
10th July 2018 - We’ll investigate Adeosun’s exemption certificate – NYSC
10th July 2018 - Adamu Ciroma, man of character, by Mamman Daura
10th July 2018 - Nigerian companies to compete for international tenders before 2029
Home / National / US to FG: End spate of killings, arrest perpetrators
LALONG - YOUNG - END SPATE OF KILLINGS - US TO FGN

US to FG: End spate of killings, arrest perpetrators

— 10th July 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

Deputy Chief of Mission in the United States of America embassy in Nigeria, Mr. David Young, has urged the Federal Government to end the spate of killings in the country because life is sacred, regardless of class, religion or occupation.

Young, who extended his country’s condolences in Jos, the state capital, when he visited Governor Simon Lalong, yesterday, where he urged Nigerians to embrace peace and promote unity.

The envoy also condoled with the people of Plateau; over the recent killings in the state.

He emphasised the need for the people to speak peace and work ways to ensure the realisation of and affirm the need for peaceful co-existence.

The deputy chief of mission reiterated that life is sacred, irrespective of who and where the citizens might belong.

“Life is sacred, whether herdsmen or farmers, Christian or Muslim or whatever ethnic (stock).

“The violence should be a major concern to both the state and federal governments and must be addressed adequately.

“There is the need to put in more efforts toward ending this menace in the country,’’ he said.

Young stressed the need for the promotion of interfaith and inter-ethnic dialogues; to address causes of violence.

He, however, urged government to apprehend criminals perpetrating the act across the country.

Receiving Young, Lalong commended the American embassy for the show of concern over the ugly situation in the state and added that the recent incident, which led to the loss of lives, reminded the state government of the need to review its security structure.

The governor assured that the state government will continue to work to ensure that Plateau remains the home of peace and tourism.

Lalong also assured the international community that government will prosecute those who have been arrested in connection with the killing of over 200 persons in Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area, recently.

“I assure you that the state government will make sure that perpetrators of this mayhem are brought to book; according to the law.”

Lalong appreciated the United States embassy in Nigeria for collobrating with the Plateau State Peace Building Agency; to hold a stakeholders parley in the troubled zone.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

LALONG - YOUNG - END SPATE OF KILLINGS - US TO FGN

US to FG: End spate of killings, arrest perpetrators

— 10th July 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos Deputy Chief of Mission in the United States of America embassy in Nigeria, Mr. David Young, has urged the Federal Government to end the spate of killings in the country because life is sacred, regardless of class, religion or occupation. Young, who extended his country’s condolences in Jos, the state capital, when…

  • KOGI TEACHERS

    Kogi teachers: ‘We’re dying of hunger, starvation’

    — 10th July 2018

    Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja Kogi chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teacher has said primary school teachers in the state are dying, in their hundreds, of hunger and starvation over non-payment of their salaries. Addressing newsmen in his office, yesterday, the state Chairman, Comrade Ayodele Thomas, said teachers are being owed up to 15 to 25…

  • CUPP - R-APC - PDP - ADC

    2019: PDP, ADC, R-APC, others team up against Buhari

    — 10th July 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday signed a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 38 other political parties to form a grand alliance to unseat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in next year’s presidential poll. The grand alliance christened Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) would field a single presidential candidate in 2019….

  • Ekiti guber: 2 arrested as police uncover illegal PRINTING PRESS in Lagos

    Ekiti guber: 2 arrested as police uncover illegal printing press in Lagos

    — 10th July 2018

    … It’s mere specimen – Gov Fayose Christopher Oji and Wole Balogun, Ekiti The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two persons for allegedly printing electoral materials believed to be for Saturday’s governorship poll in Ekiti, at the Gbagada area of the state. Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, led detectives to the printing press, O’…

  • TRAILERS - APAPA OSHODI

    FG bans tankers, trailers with no safety measures from highways

    — 10th July 2018

    Lagos alleges conspiracy between shippers council, NPA Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Government has directed relevant government agencies to ensure that tankers and trailers which fail to comply with minimum safety measures should not be allowed to ply the highways, henceforth. This was even as the Lagos State Government has accused the Nigeria Ports Authority…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share