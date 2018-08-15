US Embassy suspends Abuja Consular services— 15th August 2018
The United States Embassy has suspended consular services and appointments in its Abuja office till further notice.
The embassy explained that appointments for visa and for American citizen services have also been put on hold for the time being.
It, however, said that Consular operations in Lagos would not be affected, the mission said in a statement on its website, on Tuesday.
No reason was given for the decision.
The message read, “Until further notice, all consular appointments at the US Embassy in Abuja have temporarily ceased for both visa and for American Citizen Services.
“Consular functions in US Consulate Lagos are not affected and will continue. Scheduled visa and ACS applicants for Abuja will be contacted for rescheduling.”
The Embassy therefore directed American citizens in the northern part of the country, with emergency services needs, to continue to contact the after-hours emergency number for Abuja at 09461-4000 and press “0” to go to the operator to request assistance.
READ ALSO: IPAC issues ultimatum to Adamawa govt. to conduct LG polls
It said American citizens in the North with urgent travel needs and who are travelling before Tuesday and who are willing to re-schedule their travel through Lagos should contact the ACS office at Consulate Lagos ( 01460 3400 and [email protected]) to discuss their options.
The statement continued, “Those travelling after Tuesday should follow up with Abuja ACS to confirm their appointments closer to their appointment date.
“Please monitor the Facebook and Webpage of the US Embassy for a later announcement of resumed consular operations in Abuja,” the mission said.
