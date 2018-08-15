– The Sun News
Latest
15th August 2018 - FG to build 100,000bpd Brownfield refinery in Port Harcourt, Warri
15th August 2018 - 2019: Vote for God-fearing leaders, Nigerians urged
15th August 2018 - One injured, building razed in Anambra kerosene explosion
15th August 2018 - US Embassy suspends Abuja Consular services
15th August 2018 - IPAC issues ultimatum to Adamawa govt. to conduct LG polls
15th August 2018 - Over 100 lost but found children re-united with families in Delta
15th August 2018 - Bye-election: Bauchi gov. reacts to allegation of rigging
15th August 2018 - NASS invasion: Nigerians deserve apology –Okonkwo
15th August 2018 - Igbo leaders seek new constitution before 2019 elections
15th August 2018 - Enugu seals banks, others, over non-payment of N200m taxes
Home / Cover / National / US Embassy suspends Abuja Consular services
EMBASSY

US Embassy suspends Abuja Consular services

— 15th August 2018

The United States Embassy has suspended consular services and appointments in its Abuja office till further notice.

The embassy explained that appointments for visa and for American citizen services have also been put on hold for the time being.

It, however, said that Consular operations in Lagos would not be affected, the mission said in a statement on its website, on Tuesday.

No reason was given for the decision.

The message read, “Until further notice, all consular appointments at the US Embassy in Abuja have temporarily ceased for both visa and for American Citizen Services.

“Consular functions in US Consulate Lagos are not affected and will continue. Scheduled visa and ACS applicants for Abuja will be contacted for rescheduling.”

The Embassy therefore directed American citizens in the northern part of the country, with emergency services needs, to continue to contact the after-hours emergency number for Abuja at 09461-4000 and press “0” to go to the operator to request assistance.

READ ALSO: IPAC issues ultimatum to Adamawa govt. to conduct LG polls

It said American citizens in the North with urgent travel needs and who are travelling before Tuesday and who are willing to re-schedule their travel through Lagos should contact the ACS office at Consulate Lagos ( 01460 3400 and [email protected]) to discuss their options.

The statement continued, “Those travelling after Tuesday should follow up with Abuja ACS to confirm their appointments closer to their appointment date.

“Please monitor the Facebook and Webpage of the US Embassy for a later announcement of resumed consular operations in Abuja,” the mission said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 15th August 2018 at 8:52 am
    Reply

    Anglo-America has fallen and gone forever with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. Fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates has fallen and gone forever. The dead fraudulent political name Nigeria is dead and gone forever- it is Yugoslavia of Africa. The enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. has been crushed technically and must be erased with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. The war front is Sokoto- the last bastion of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria with their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. Slaughter the last enemy in Sokoto. Slaughter the last fulani in Sokoto. Slaughter the last enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in Sokoto. Slaughter the criminal tout nickname sultan in Sokoto, burn down his palace etc. Slaughter every emir in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics, burn down their palaces etc. Freedom of northern natives from the bondage of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. Freedom of this territory natives of this generation from the bondage of the fraudulent political name Nigeria is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. Nothing on earth will keep fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Nothing on earth will keep the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. The era British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order uses fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and the brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. to held this territory natives bondage under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria and steal this territory natives God given Oil, Gas etc. is over and gone forever. God given Liberation of northern natives from the bondage of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates has come under the natives Disintegrated Republics which must be defended with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. God given Liberation of this territory natives of this generation from the bondage of the fraudulent political name Nigeria has come under the natives Disintegrated Republics which must be defended with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. The enemy has lost the war- March on the enemy to full conquest in Sokoto, Erase the enemy on every inch of this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. It is God given Victory, it is God given Liberation, it is God given Freedom. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

WARRI

FG to build 100,000bpd Brownfield refinery in Port Harcourt, Warri

— 15th August 2018

Uche Usim, Abuja Efforts to end massive fuel importation were unveiled, on Tuesday, as the Federal Government said it plans to establish a 100,000-barrels-per-day brownfield refinery in Port-Harcourt and Warri, as part of its refinery collocation initiative designed to boost local refining capacity. This was disclosed by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in a press…

  • VOTE

    2019: Vote for God-fearing leaders, Nigerians urged

    — 15th August 2018

    …As Catholics begin prayer for Nigerians to vote in good leaders in 2019 Philip Nwosu As the 2019 elections draw near, the Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev Adewale Martins, has advised Nigerians to vote in God-fearing leaders by exercising their franchise wisely. The cleric said that, “Nigeria is in a dilemma, a state of…

  • ANAMBRA

    One injured, building razed in Anambra kerosene explosion

    — 15th August 2018

    Aloysius Attah, Onitsha Medical experts are presently battling to save the life a middle-aged woman, Mrs. Gift Oroke, who sustained severe burns following kerosene explosion leading to fire outbreak in their apartment at No 7, Dike Ezeagu Street, Ugwuagba Obosi, Anambra State. The explosion also burnt completely, an eight-room service quarters in the apartment destroying…

  • EMBASSY

    US Embassy suspends Abuja Consular services

    — 15th August 2018

    The United States Embassy has suspended consular services and appointments in its Abuja office till further notice. The embassy explained that appointments for visa and for American citizen services have also been put on hold for the time being. It, however, said that Consular operations in Lagos would not be affected, the mission said in…

  • IPAC

    IPAC issues ultimatum to Adamawa govt. to conduct LG polls

    — 15th August 2018

    Billy Graham Abel Yola The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Adamawa State chapter, has issued a seven days ultimatum to the Adamawa State Government to organise and conduct local government council elections. The state’s chairman of IPAC, Kevin Iliya Agowa, said IPAC would initiate necessary legal action to ensure the state government complies with the…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share