US delegation in Nigeria over Boko Haram, economy

From AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja

The United States Embassy in Abuja, Monday, said an eight-member congressional delegation would be visiting the country from August 28 to August 31. During their stay in Nigeria, the insecurity occasioned by the activities of Boko Haram and the nation’s economy will top the agenda. The delegation, according to a statement by the Public Affairs Section, US Embassy, Abuja, is led by Senator Christopher Coons (D-Delaware), a member of the Appropriations, Foreign Relations, Judiciary, Small Business and Entrepreneurship, and Ethics committees. The Congressional delegation will also visit Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, and The Gambia, in addition to Nigeria. “The delegation also includes Senator Gary Peters (D-Michigan); Senator Michael Bennet (D-Colorado); Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Delaware); Representative Terri Sewell (D-Alabama); Representative Charlie Dent (R-Pennsylvania); Representative Barbara Lee (D-California); and Representative Frederica Wilson (D-Florida),” the statement read. The statement added that while in Abuja, the US legislators will meet with high-ranking leaders to gain a fulsome picture of the bilateral relationship. “They will be briefed by Ambassador Stuart Symington and staff before meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara, other members of the National Assembly, and religious and civil society leaders. “Among the issues of particular interest to the US officials will be the fight against Boko Haram and the humanitarian situation in the northeast of Nigeria. “They will also visit Lagos, where trade and investment relations will be the theme. In the country’s financial capital, they will meet with Nigerian business executives, tour the Egbin Thermal Power Plant, participate in an American Business Council roundtable, and conclude with a reception featuring alumni of the Young African Leaders Initiative and the Tony Elemelu Foundation,” the statement said.