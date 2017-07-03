The Sun News
Latest
3rd July 2017 - US dares China in disputed sea
3rd July 2017 -  Okupe dumps PDP
3rd July 2017 - Sudan extends ceasefire ahead of expected lifting of US trade embargo
3rd July 2017 - BREAKING: 17 feared dead in bus accident in Germany
3rd July 2017 - Okonofua, Femi Adesina, Igbokwe join ICMI Governing Council
3rd July 2017 - Bishop laments high cases of divorce in Nigeria
3rd July 2017 - 2019: Ogun APC chieftain decries members’ anti-party activities
3rd July 2017 - Security operatives, CSOs must team up for a violence free society – Benue CP
3rd July 2017 - China, Russia oppose America’s THAAD in South Korea
3rd July 2017 - Why 2017 Hajj fares skyrocketed – Rep
Home / National / US dares China in disputed sea

US dares China in disputed sea

— 3rd July 2017

A US warship on Sunday sailed close to a disputed island in the South China Sea claimed by China, prompting an angry response from Beijing which described the action as a “serious provocation.”

The guided-missile destroyer USS Stethem came within 12 miles of an island in the Paracel Archipelago which is claimed by China, Taiwan and Vietnam, CNN reported.

The ship was part of a US Navy “freedom of navigation exercise,” the news network added.

The operation “infringed upon China’s sovereignty, disrupted peace, security and order of the relevant waters and put in jeopardy the facilities and personnel on the Chinese islands, and thus constitutes a serious political and military provocation,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang.

“The Chinese side will continue to take all necessary means to defend national sovereignty and security,” Lu added.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, a key shipping lane that is believed to be rich in resources.

An international court last year invalidated China’s claims to the region in a case filed by the Philippines, but Beijing does not recognize the ruling.

This is the second “freedom of navigation operation” that has taken place during Donald Trump’s presidency.

The exercises were done routinely under the Obama administration, however Trump has been mostly silent on the South China Sea issue while he turned to China for help in reining in the nuclear threat from North Korea. (NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

US dares China in disputed sea

— 3rd July 2017

A US warship on Sunday sailed close to a disputed island in the South China Sea claimed by China, prompting an angry response from Beijing which described the action as a “serious provocation.” The guided-missile destroyer USS Stethem came within 12 miles of an island in the Paracel Archipelago which is claimed by China, Taiwan…

Share

  •  Okupe dumps PDP

    — 3rd July 2017

    A former national chairmanship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dr. Doyin Okupe, on Sunday, resigned his membership from the party. Okupe was also a spokesman for former President Olusegun Obasanjo between 1999 and 2003. In a statement, Okupe said that happenings in the PDP had indicated that there was no way it would bear fruits…

    Share

  • Sudan extends ceasefire ahead of expected lifting of US trade embargo

    — 3rd July 2017

    Sudan will extend a unilateral ceasefire with rebels until the end of October, a decree by President Omar Hassan al-Bashir says. Al-Bashir’s decree is coming two weeks before the US plans to lift a 20-year-old trade embargo against Sudan. The US said on January 13 it would lift the embargo but would wait 180 days…

    Share

  • BREAKING: 17 feared dead in bus accident in Germany

    — 3rd July 2017

    Police sources said on Monday that 17 people are feared dead after a coach collided with a truck and caught fires in southern Germany, local media n-tv reported. “We are realistic and will have to report at the end of the day that a lot of deaths,” said Juergen Stadter, a spokesperson of the police….

    Share

  • Okonofua, Femi Adesina, Igbokwe join ICMI Governing Council

    — 3rd July 2017

    The  Institute of Change Management International (ICMI) has announced the appointment of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Medical Sciences, Prof. Friday Okonofua, presidential spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, ace Accountant, Chief Edwin Igbokwe and Engr. Mofoluwaso Adesina as members of Governing Council. ICMI Registrar, Mr. Joseph Anetor, who made the disclosure at the weekend, said the appointments of…

    Share

Archive

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share