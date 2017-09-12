The Sun News
Latest
12th September 2017 - US Consulate offers Afe Babalola varsity scholarship opportunities
12th September 2017 - Buhari commissions $150m feed mill in Kaduna
12th September 2017 - UN new sanctions on North Korea to choke economy
12th September 2017 - Benue police arrest suspected member of police killer’s gang
12th September 2017 - LG polls: Why we can’t hold polls now- Gov. Dickson
12th September 2017 - China, Russia warn US against overthrow Kim Jong Un
12th September 2017 - Court remands Ifeanyi, re-arrested suspected ritualist in prison
12th September 2017 - FCT police arrest 3 robbers, recovers stolen vehicle
12th September 2017 - Anambra APC tells NWC to disregard Andy Uba’s petition
12th September 2017 - BREAKING: 5 delegates to N’ Delta summit in Akure die in auto crash
Home / National / US Consulate offers Afe Babalola varsity scholarship opportunities

US Consulate offers Afe Babalola varsity scholarship opportunities

— 12th September 2017

From: WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti

The United States of America’s Consulate in Lagos yesterday extended a hand of academic fellowship and US fully funded scholarship opportunities to the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), in Ekiti State.

Mrs. Dassi Sota, public Affairs officer of the US Consulate, Southern Nigeria, who led a team of the consulate’s officials that included, Mr. Clemson Ayedgusi, coordinator of the US Fullbright/Professional exchange programme, Mr. Austin Emenanua, coordinator of mandela Washington Fellowship or Young African Leadership Initiative (yALI) of the US Consulate, and Miss. Tosin Ogundeji, Consulate’s media officer, told the ABUAD management that the US government has opened its gate wide open to Nigerians who are interested in pursuing research programmes in top US universities to develop themselves in leadership, professional, cultural, educational areas among others. She said many of the programmes are scholarship opportunities that are fully funded by the US government.

Sota urged the students and lecturers and other research officers of ABUAD to key into the scholarship opportunities available to them from the US, saying: “We have. Learnt a lot about the Afe Babalola university and we recognise the institutions as one of the best in Africa. This is why we are extending this opportunity to your institution as we have already done to more than 20 other Nigerian tertiary institutions. We have a lot to share and you have got a lot to benefit.

“The US is currently throwing her gate wide open to scholars who are interested in educational programmes/research, professional programmes and cultural studies in top US universities. Do not worry yourself about getting the visa because it is now very easy and do not worry yourself about getting the funds for sponsorship because the U.s government is providing the funds.

While Ayegbusi urged academics and professionals to tap into scholarship opportunities available in the US through the Fullbright programmes fully sponsored by the US government for both undergraduates, graduates and post graduate students in Nigeria Languages, cultures and other professional areas among others, Emenunua urged young Nigerians and particularly undergraduates of the Afe Babalola university to tap into the US consulate Young African  Leadership Initiative (YALI) which he was is available for youths who intend to take up leadership careers with sound training from the U.S top universities. He said the programmes is also fully funded by the US government.

Accepting the proposal from the US Consulate General’s representatives, Vice Chancellor of the ABUAD, Prof. Micheal Ajisafe, who said he was proud to be an alumnus. Of U.S top universities, assured the US officials of the readiness of the university to work with them, saying: “you have brought us good tidings from the most powerful country in the world and some of us who have benefitted from the US sound educational system can only advise our people to key into these wonderful opportunities. So we will tap very well into it as we have hitherto been doing with the country.”

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

US Consulate offers Afe Babalola varsity scholarship opportunities

— 12th September 2017

From: WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti The United States of America’s Consulate in Lagos yesterday extended a hand of academic fellowship and US fully funded scholarship opportunities to the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), in Ekiti State. Mrs. Dassi Sota, public Affairs officer of the US Consulate, Southern Nigeria, who led a team of the consulate’s officials…

  • Buhari commissions $150m feed mill in Kaduna

    — 12th September 2017

    From: Noah Ebije, Kaduna President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, commissioned a new poultry feed mill worth $150 million in Kaduna State. The President, who inaugurated the plant located at Chikpiri Gabas village in Gwagwada area of the state, said it would not only add value to the diversification programme of his administration but would also assist…

  • Benue police arrest suspected member of police killer’s gang

    — 12th September 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Benue State Police Command, on Tuesday, paraded, one Vincent Adoyi,  a suspected criminal believed to have been involved in the attack on a police station in Ado Local Government Area of the state in which three policemen were killed late last year. Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, said Adoyi was…

  • LG polls: Why we can’t hold polls now- Gov. Dickson

    — 12th September 2017

    Governor Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has offered reasons why local government elections could not be held in the eight local government councils. Governor Dickson had recently dropped the caretaker chairmen in the eight local government councils and the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Labour Party (LP) had threatened to drag the state government…

  • Court remands Ifeanyi, re-arrested suspected ritualist in prison

    — 12th September 2017

    …Adjourns case indefinitely From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt A Chief Magistrate’s Court, sitting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, has ordered the remand in Prisons of one Ifeanyichukwu Maxwell Dike, for allegedly killing an 8-year-old girl, Chikamso Nmezuwuba, in the state. The court has also adjourned the case indefinitely. Dike, 24, was arraigned, on…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share