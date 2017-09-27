US Congressmen back India’s UNSC bid

Two influential US lawmakers have for the second year in a row introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives to support India being made a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

“It’s in the interests of the United States and the world to have a UN Security Council whose members combine military strength with respect for democracy and pluralism, and an appreciation of the dangers posed by rogue states and terrorist groups,” says the resolution introduced this week.

The resolution would put the US House of Representatives officially on record in support of India’s bid; it has seven original co-sponsors. There are currently five permanent members on the UNSC – the US, the UK, Russia, China, and France.

Frank Pallone and Ami Bera, the Congressmen from the Democratic Party, introduced a similar resolution – with near identical wording – in the US House in June 2016 as well. Pallone is the founder of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans, and Bera is the vice ranking member on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the longest serving Indian-American in Congress.

India’s role in advancing global prosperity should be recognised, said Pallone.

“India plays a critical role as a strategic partner for the United States and is a pillar of stability in South Asia. The five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council reflect the world as it was 60 years ago, and it’s time we recognize India’s role increasing global prosperity. Securing a permanent spot for India on the UN Security Council would strengthen democracy around the world,” added Pallone. (TimesofIndia)