US Congressmen back India’s UNSC bid

— 27th September 2017

Two influential US lawmakers have for the second year in a row introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives to support India being made a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

“It’s in the interests of the United States and the world to have a UN Security Council whose members combine military strength with respect for democracy and pluralism, and an appreciation of the dangers posed by rogue states and terrorist groups,” says the resolution introduced this week.

The resolution would put the US House of Representatives officially on record in support of India’s bid; it has seven original co-sponsors. There are currently five permanent members on the UNSC – the US, the UK, Russia, China, and France.

Frank Pallone and Ami Bera, the Congressmen from the Democratic Party, introduced a similar resolution – with near identical wording – in the US House in June 2016 as well. Pallone is the founder of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans, and Bera is the vice ranking member on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the longest serving Indian-American in Congress.

India’s role in advancing global prosperity should be recognised, said Pallone.

“India plays a critical role as a strategic partner for the United States and is a pillar of stability in South Asia. The five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council reflect the world as it was 60 years ago, and it’s time we recognize India’s role increasing global prosperity. Securing a permanent spot for India on the UN Security Council would strengthen democracy around the world,” added Pallone. (TimesofIndia)

Cameroon illegally deported 100,000 Nigerian refugees – Group

— 27th September 2017

Cameroon’s army has forcibly deported at least 100,000 Nigerians who have fled an insurgency by Islamist militant group Boko Haram since early 2015 and subjected some to torture, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Wednesday. The deportations violate international and Cameroonian law and constitute one of the world’s largest recent cases of illegal forced repatriation,…

  • FG may ban maize importation next year

    — 27th September 2017

    From: Magnus Eze, Abuja Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, has hinted that the Federal Government would not allow massive importation of maize by the Olam Group next year. Although the minister stated that maize was not on the nation’s import ban list, he, however, charged the company to work out how…

  • BREAKING: Cement truck kills Poly student, 6 others in Kogi

    — 27th September 2017

    Kogi poly students barricade Abuja- Lokoja highway as truck kills, seven From Emmanuel ADEYEMI. Lokoja It was all wailing and gnashing of teeth, on Wednesday morning, at the Felele end of the Abuja-Lokoja highway,  in lokoja, the Kogi State capital,  when a truck, laden with cement and belonging to Dangote cement company, Obajana, allegedly ran…

  • Restructuring: Buhari group mulls return to parliamentary system

    — 27th September 2017

    From: Ali Abare, Gombe The Buhari/Osinbajo Campaign Organisation in Gombe State has decried the expensive nature of the country’s presidential system of governance and wants a return to the parliamentary system. The organisation made this known in a memo submitted before the All Progressives Congress (APC) Committee on Restructuring Nigeria in Bauchi. The memo was…

  • Ford, Lyft will partner to deploy self-driving cars

    — 27th September 2017

    Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday it will collaborate with Lyft to deploy Ford self-driving vehicles on the ride services company’s network in large numbers by 2021. Ford and Lyft teams will begin working together to design software to allow Ford vehicles to communicate with Lyft’s Smartphone apps. Ford self-driving test vehicles will connect to…

