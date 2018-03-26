US Commercial Service, McAfee to support Nigeria’s growing digital economy

Steve Agbota

The US Commercial Service in Nigeria, in collaboration with US cyber security company, McAfee Incorporated, is working to support Nigeria’s rapidly growing digital economy.

The American computer security software company also announced the launch of its Enhanced Unified Defence Architecture designed to empower organisations to more effectively protect today’s digital assets.

Speaking at a breakfast seminar in Lagos for cyber security experts and corporate end-users, Commercial Attaché, US Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, Ms. Jennifer Woods, said the programme aims to support Nigeria’s rapidly growing digital economy.

According to Woods, having effective and proven solution against growing cyber attacks is a critical aspect of any corporate IT infrastructure.

“The US Foreign Commercial Service is pleased to provide a unique opportunity for leaders of the Nigerian digital economy to hear first-hand from American computer security leaders about their cutting edge solutions for protecting corporate assets,” Ms. Woods said.

In his remarks, McAfee Senior Territory Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, Mr. Will O’Shea, noted that cyber criminals continue to put individual and corporate end users on the defensive.

“To effectively counteract cyber criminals, we have to abandon old security play books and become more collaborative in making cyber security a priority,” O’Shea added.

Over 130 representatives from the Nigerian Computer Society (NCS), Cyber Security Experts Association of Nigeria (CSEAN), Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Association of Telecom Companies in Nigeria (ATCON), the Nigeria Internet Group (NIG), and the Lagos State Ministry of Science and Technology attended the event.

Participants expressed keen interest in building the necessary knowledge-base and business relationship with the American cyber security leaders that will enable them stay one step ahead of the next wave of viruses, malware and other online threats.

The Foreign Commercial Service of the US government works to promote the expansion of US trade and investment to Nigeria through support of business partnerships between American and Nigerian companies.