– The Sun News
Latest
28th August 2018 - US-China: Trade war’ll further reduce capital importation – Experts
28th August 2018 - Osinbajo to present keynote address at book launch on ANAN
28th August 2018 - Ecobank gives 20-yr support grant to Macron’s artist, Waris
28th August 2018 - Osun Guber: Makarfi warns INEC, police against rigging
28th August 2018 - Sterling Bank unveils 1st recycled mega art installation
28th August 2018 - NCC renews onslaught against pirates
28th August 2018 - Osun recruits 20,000 youths for OYES scheme
28th August 2018 - How companies can access real sector support fund
28th August 2018 - Zamfara security crisis: IPCR to embark on fact-finding mission
28th August 2018 - Ex-gov, others laud Udom on industrialisation
Home / Business / US-China: Trade war’ll further reduce capital importation – Experts
TRADE WAR

US-China: Trade war’ll further reduce capital importation – Experts

— 28th August 2018

Omodele Adigun

As the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported a decline in the country’s capital importation figures during the second quarter of the year, there are rising fears that the worst may not be over yet for the economy, as financial analysts predicted a further decrease in the inflows.

NBS had reported, last week, that capital importation into Nigeria declined by 12.53 per cent in the second quarter of 2018 to stand at $5.51 billion.

However, financial analysts at Cordros Capital, at the weekend, said capital importation would decline further because of both internal and external factors.

In an e-mail message to investors, the Investment and stockbrokerage house wrote: :we believe capital importation will decline further, with portfolio inflows, which constitute the bulk of capital imports, expected to slow down amidst uncertainty ahead of the 2019 general elections, monetary policy normalization across developed markets, and global trade war fears.”

The NBS report released had stated that the quarter-to-quarter decline was as a result of a decline in portfolio and other Investments, which declined by 9.76 per cent and 24.07 per cent respectively.

However, the capital inflows into the country in the second quarter translated to a 207.62 per cent increase compared to the second quarter of 2017.

READ ALSO: Osinbajo to present keynote address at book launch on ANAN

A breakdown, however, showed that the largest amount of capital importation by type was received through portfolio investment, which accounted for 74.7 per cent ($4.12billion) of total capital importation, followed by other Investment, which accounted for 20.5 per cent ($1.13 billion) of total capital, and then Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), which accounted for 4.7 per cent ($261.4m) of total capital imported in the second quarter.

Capital Importation can be divided into three types: Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) and Other Investments, each comprising various sub-categories.

Since 2017 Q2, Portfolio Investment has been expanding faster than the other two categories; although the absolute value of Portfolio Investment declined in the second quarter on a quarterly basis, falling from $4.57 billion in first quarter, 2018 to $4.12 billion in Q2, 2018, it remained the largest component of the total Capital Importation in the quarter under review. This was followed by Other Investments, and then FDI, according to NBS.

READ ALSO: Osun Guber: Makarfi warns INEC, police against rigging

But giving the basis for their position, Cordros Capital stated: “The National Bureau of Statistics’ (NBS) capital importation report for the second quarter of 2018 shows that total capital imported during the period stood at $5.51 billion, representing a 207.62 per cent year-on-year(y/y) increase from the $1.79 billion recorded in Q2-17. However, on a quarter-on-quarter (q/q)basis, total capital importation fell 12.53 per cent (vs. N6.30 billion in the first quarter(Q1 of 2018) – the first q/q decline since Q1-2017.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

TRADE WAR

US-China: Trade war’ll further reduce capital importation – Experts

— 28th August 2018

Omodele Adigun As the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported a decline in the country’s capital importation figures during the second quarter of the year, there are rising fears that the worst may not be over yet for the economy, as financial analysts predicted a further decrease in the inflows. NBS had reported, last…

  • OSINBAJO

    Osinbajo to present keynote address at book launch on ANAN

    — 28th August 2018

    Omodele Adigun Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is expected to deliver the keynote address, on Thursday, in Abuja, at the public presentation of a book, ‘Revolution of Accountancy Profession in Nigeria: History of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) by Olumuyiwa Sosanya. The organisers, the CSS Bookshops Limited, in collaboration with Soluas Associates, said…

  • WARIS

    Ecobank gives 20-yr support grant to Macron’s artist, Waris

    — 28th August 2018

    Omodele Adigun Ecobank Nigeria has adopted popular child artist, Kareem Waris. The bank signed an agreement with Waris’ parents for educational support/grant and upkeep allowance spanning 20 years. Waris Olamilekan Kareem, is the 11-year-old hyperrealist artist who sketched a breathtaking  portrait of French President, Emmanuel Macron, during his visit to the New Afrika Shrine in…

  • STERLING BANK

    Sterling Bank unveils 1st recycled mega art installation

    — 28th August 2018

    Omodele Adigun Sterling Bank Plc has received commendation from Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State for its commitment to the promotion of sustainable environment practices in the state. Governor Wike, however, urged other banks and corporate organisations doing business in Rivers State to emulate the bank. Governor Wike, who made the appeal recently at the…

  • OYES

    Osun recruits 20,000 youths for OYES scheme

    — 28th August 2018

    Omodele Adigun The Osun State Government has enlisted another set of 20,000 youths for engagement in Osun Youths Empowerment Scheme (OYES), the offshoot of the World Bank/ Federal Government’s Youth Employment and Social Support Operation (YESSO) and NPower programme. OYES is one of the flagship Social Intervention programmes of the Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s administration for…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share