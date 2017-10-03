The Sun News
Latest
3rd October 2017 - US body clock geneticists take 2017 Nobel Medicine Prize
3rd October 2017 - Dogara swears-in Benue member-elect
3rd October 2017 - Kenyan elections has taught INEC some lessons –  INEC chair
3rd October 2017 - Why I can’t afford to disappoint 22m Lagosians – Ambode
3rd October 2017 - Biafra: Group carpets Buhari over non-recognition of Igbo leaders’ efforts
3rd October 2017 - Anambra guber: INEC to deploy e-tracking, smart card readers
3rd October 2017 - JUST IN: Trio win 2017 Nobel Prize in Physics
3rd October 2017 - Man dies as his clothes catch fire while smoking
3rd October 2017 - Resident doctors commence indefinite strike in Kaduna
3rd October 2017 - Rock star, Tom Petty dies at 66
Home / World News / US body clock geneticists take 2017 Nobel Medicine Prize

US body clock geneticists take 2017 Nobel Medicine Prize

— 3rd October 2017
US geneticists Jeffrey C. Hall, Michael Rosbash and Michael W. Young were awarded the Nobel Medicine Prize on Monday for shedding light on the biological clock that governs the sleep-wake cycles of most living things.
The team’s work revealed the role of genes in setting the “circadian clock” which regulates sleep and eating patterns, hormones and body temperature, the Nobel committee said.

“Their discoveries explain how plants, animals and humans adapt their biological rhythm so that it is synchronised with the Earth’s revolutions.”

All life on Earth is tuned to the rotation of our planet. Scientists have long known that living organisms, including humans, have an internal timekeeper that helps them anticipate and adapt to the rhythm of the day.

Hall, 72, Rosbash, 73, and Young, 68, “were able to peek inside our biological clock and elucidate its inner workings,” the jury said.

They identified genes that regulate the clock, and the mechanism by which light can synchronise it.

Rosbash told Swedish Radio he was rattled when the committee’s call woke him from his sleep at 5:10 am.

“I was called on the landline next to my bed which never rings unless someone has died or something of this magnitude happens,” he recounted. “I was breathless, both literally and figuratively. My wife said: ‘Please start to breathe’.”

Young told reporters in New York the prize “really did take me by surprise.”

“I really had trouble even getting my shoes on this morning. You know, I’d go and pick up the shoes and then I’d realise I needed socks and then I’d realise I needed to put my pants on first.”

A disrupted circadian clock is what causes jetlag — which happens when the internal clock and external environment move out of sync as people rapidly change time zones.

The clock also regulates sleep, which is critical for normal brain function. Circadian dysfunction has been linked to depression, bipolar disorder, cognitive function, poor memory formation and some neurological diseases.

Studies have indicated that a chronic misalignment between a person’s lifestyle and the circadian clock — when doing irregular shift work, for example — might be associated with an increased risk for cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, metabolic disorders and inflammation.

Scientists are working hard on methods to alter the rhythm of errant clocks as a means to “improve human health,” the Nobel jury said.

Using the fruit fly as a model organism, this year’s laureates isolated a gene that controls the daily biological rhythm, called the period gene.

“They showed that this gene encodes a protein that accumulates in the cell during the night and is then degraded during the day,” the Nobel statement said.

“Subsequently they identified additional protein components of this machinery, exposing the mechanism governing the self-sustaining clockwork inside the cell.”

The three scientists will share the prize of nine million Swedish kronor (about $1.1 million or 937,000 euros).

“Just about every facet of our body changes predictably over the course of the day and night and these changes are driven by this internal timing mechanism,” Michael Hastings of the Medical Research Council Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge told AFP.

“Every dimension of our health, every dimension of our personality or reactions to medicines, our reactions to disease are variable and are on the very precise programme set by this internal body clock,” he said.

Rosbash, born in 1944 in Kansas City, Missouri, to parents who had fled Nazi Germany, received his doctoral degree in 1970 at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and has since 1974 been on faculty at Brandeis University, where he worked closely with Hall on his prize-winning research.

Hall had originally planned to attend medical school when he entered Amherst College in Massachusetts in 1963, but halfway through his bachelor’s degree his curiosity for medicine was replaced by one for basic science.

He went on to earn his doctoral degree in 1971 at the University of Washington, before joining Brandeis University in 1974. He is now retired.

Young received his doctoral degree at the University of Texas in Austin in 1975, and has been on faculty at Rockefeller University in New York since 1978.

On Tuesday, the physics prize laureates will be revealed, with the discoveries of gravitational waves and exoplanets both regularly mentioned as possible winners.

The chemistry prize will be announced on Wednesday, the literature prize on Thursday and the peace prize on Friday. The economics prize will wrap things up on Monday, October 9.

(Source: AFP)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Dogara swears-in Benue member-elect

— 3rd October 2017

From Ndubuisi Orji,Abuja Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara Thursday swore-in the member-elect for Vandeikya/Konshesia federal constituency of Benue State, Dorothy Mato. Mato, who was ushered into the chamber by the sergent-at-arms at about 11:42 am, was swear -in at about 11:55am. Mato swearing-in is coming three months after the Supreme Court declared her…

  • Kenyan elections has taught INEC some lessons –  INEC chair

    — 3rd October 2017

    Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has said that the commission has learnt some lessons from the cancelled Kenyan presidential elections. He said the commission would be guided by the lesson in the transmission of results of elections in subsequent elections. Kenyan presidential polls held last month was invalidated by…

  • Why I can’t afford to disappoint 22m Lagosians – Ambode

    — 3rd October 2017

    …Says simultaneous projects not about timing but fulfilling electoral promises Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has said that he is fully aware of the expectations of 22 million Lagosians from his administration, assuring that he will continue to work round the clock to ensure that the State is transformed and residents can feel the…

  • Biafra: Group carpets Buhari over non-recognition of Igbo leaders’ efforts

    — 3rd October 2017

    From AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja Miffed by President Muhammadu Buhari’s Independence Day broadcast, a pro- democracy organisation, the Advocate for a  Better Nigeria (ABN), has slammed the president for what they called ‘ingratitude and selective deafness towards  the efforts  of leaders from the South East’. The group noted that many prominent  businessmen, former governors, professional bodies,…

  • Anambra guber: INEC to deploy e-tracking, smart card readers

    — 3rd October 2017

    The Independent a National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that it will deploy 6200 Smart Card Readers and equally make use of e-tracking for the November 18 Anambra State governorship  election. Chairman of the Commission, Prof Mahmoud Yakubu who made the disclosure during a consultative forum with media establishments, also assured that though there is no…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share