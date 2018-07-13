– The Sun News
Latest
13th July 2018 - US asks UN to cut off oil products to North Korea
13th July 2018 - South Sudan lawmakers extend president’s term until 2021
13th July 2018 - Buhari blames ‘slow reading’ for failure to sign Africa free trade agreement
12th July 2018 - Ekiti guber: Election observers slam police over teargassing, shooting party members at rally
12th July 2018 - Ekiti monarchs, elders flay attack on governor, demand transparent election
12th July 2018 - Adamawa PDP protests against Ekiti police ‘brutality’
12th July 2018 - Buhari commissions Abuja Rail Project and many more
12th July 2018 - Souness goes in hard on Lingard, Dele Alli and England
12th July 2018 - Court nullifies suspension of Edo lawmaker
12th July 2018 - Akeredolu commiserates with ex-Ondo dep. gov. over daughter’s death
Home / World News / US asks UN to cut off oil products to North Korea
POMPEO - OIL PRODUCTS - SANCTIONS - NORTH KOREA - UNSC

US asks UN to cut off oil products to North Korea

— 13th July 2018

The United States has asked the United Nations Security Council to order an immediate halt to all deliveries of refined oil products to North Korea after finding that Pyongyang had violated restrictions on those imports, according to documents seen by AFP yesterday.

A confidential US report sent to a UN sanctions committee estimated that at least 759,793 barrels of oil products had been delivered to North Korea between January 1 and May 30, well above the annual quota set at 500,000 barrels.

The illegal supplies were provided through ship-to-ship transfers at sea using North Korean tankers that have called in port at least 89 times “likely to deliver” the shipments, according to the report.

The United States requested in a letter that the UN sanctions committee declare that North Korea had violated the UN-approved quota and “order an immediate halt to all transfers of refined petroleum products” to North Korea. The committee was expected to take five days to consider the request, which China and Russia are expected to block.

The US move at the United Nations came just days after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo traveled to Pyongyang to press for concrete steps by Kim Jong Un’s regime to scrap its nuclear program.
While Pompeo said those talks were making progress, North Korea angrily accused Washington of making “gangster-like” demands for quick denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

Pompeo insisted that a raft of tough economic sanctions imposed on North Korea would remain in place until “final, fully verified denuclearization” occurs. Under the latest sanctions resolution adopted in December, crude oil supplies to North Korea were capped at four million barrels per year and a ceiling of 500,000 barrels of refined oil products per year was set.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

  • WIKE

    Ekiti monarchs, elders flay attack on governor, demand transparent election

    — 12th July 2018

    Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers have expressed apprehension about alleged unwarranted attack on the sitting Governor of the state, Ayodele Fayose , just as it appealed to the Police to refrain from further harassment, intimidation and brutality of innocent citizens of the state till the end of election and beyond. The traditional rulers who…

  • WIKE

    Adamawa PDP protests against Ekiti police ‘brutality’

    — 12th July 2018

    Billy Graham Abel Yola In line with the directives of their national Secretariat, members of People’s Democratic Party in Adamawa state have taken to the streets in protest of police brutality against Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State. The protesters who first assembled at the state Secretariat of the party, led a procession to the…

  • COURT

    Court nullifies suspension of Edo lawmaker

    — 12th July 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin The three months suspension on Hon. Godwin Adenomo by Edo State House of Assembly has been declared ‘unconstitutional, illegal and of no effect whatsoever’ by an Edo State High Court. Recall that Adenomo, who represents Ovia South West constituency in the Assembly, was suspended on May 16 for demanding payment of N220…

  • AKEREDOLU

    Akeredolu commiserates with ex-Ondo dep. gov. over daughter’s death

    — 12th July 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has commiserated with the family of the immediate past deputy governor of the state, Alhaji Lasisi Oluboyo, over the gruesome murder of their daughter, Khadijat. Khadijat, a final year student of Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba-Akoko was allegedly killed in Akure by his boy friend, on Sunday….

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share