The Sun News
Latest
21st November 2017 - US announces $45.5 million support for North-East stabilisation
21st November 2017 - BREAKING: Mugabe resigns as Zimbabwe president
21st November 2017 - Most Nigerian govs back Buhari for second term – Okorocha
21st November 2017 - Media to take center stage in 2019 race, says Dokpesi
21st November 2017 - Agbasi to fly Nigeria’s flag at the Miss Universe in Las Vegas
21st November 2017 - EFCC asks court to admit Fani-kayode’s statement of account as exhibit
21st November 2017 - Makarfi should resign now -Bode George Campaign group
21st November 2017 - BATNF spends N1bn on community development
21st November 2017 - AIT journalist, pregnant wife, 3 kids perish in auto crash
21st November 2017 - Digital Media, liberalising creative contents distribution
Home / National / US announces $45.5 million support for North-East stabilisation

US announces $45.5 million support for North-East stabilisation

— 21st November 2017

The U.S. Deputy Secretary of State, Mr John Sullivan, on Tuesday announced that his government will contribute an additional $45.5million(about N13.9 billion) to support Nigeria’s stabilisation and recovery efforts in the North-East.

Sullivan, who made the announcement at the U.S.-Nigeria Bi-National Commission, said that a comprehensive response was urgently needed in building a better future in the North-East.

“The United States will contribute an additional $45.5 million to support stabilization and early recovery efforts to help those who have been affected by violence in the North-East begin to rebuild their lives.

“Nigeria’s success does not just depend on its military effectiveness on the battlefield – it requires improvements to the economy and governance off the battlefield, as well.

“In other words, a comprehensive response is necessary to build a better future in the North-East.

“Nigeria cannot simply restore the North-East to what it was before the destruction brought about by Boko Haram and ISIS-West Africa,’’ he said.

The U.S. deputy secretary of state also said that it was imperative for the Nigerian government, civic and community leaders to work together.

Sullivan said that it was important for them to jointly create a durable social, economic, and political infrastructure that would support lasting peace and development for decades to come.

The U.S. official also disclosed his government’s plan to support Nigeria in promoting good governance, peace and economic growth in the Middle-belt, Southeast and the Niger-Delta.

“The United States will continue to support food security and nutrition programming in Nigeria, including development programming focused on the North-Eastern states.

“We recognise that peace, economic growth, and good governance must extend well beyond the North-East to cultivate prosperity across Nigeria from the Northeast, to the Middle Belt, to the South-East, and the Niger Delta,’’ he added.

The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on North-East Intervention (PCNI), Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (retd.), has estimated that about N233bn was needed for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the communities ravaged by the Boko Haram sect in the North-East.

The chairman of PCNI, who was represented by a member of the committee, Mohammed Danjuma, said the rebuilding of the North-East required proper coordination, cooperation and communication, to alleviate the sufferings of the Internally Displaced Persons.

Danjuma noted that the Federal Government and other stakeholders were determined to manage the humanitarian crisis in the region, adding that the IDPs would return to their communities after the reconstruction of their destroyed communities.

(Source: NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

US announces $45.5 million support for North-East stabilisation

— 21st November 2017

The U.S. Deputy Secretary of State, Mr John Sullivan, on Tuesday announced that his government will contribute an additional $45.5million(about N13.9 billion) to support Nigeria’s stabilisation and recovery efforts in the North-East. Sullivan, who made the announcement at the U.S.-Nigeria Bi-National Commission, said that a comprehensive response was urgently needed in building a better future…

  • BREAKING: Mugabe resigns as Zimbabwe president

    — 21st November 2017

    There is wild jubilation in Zimbabwe now as the president, Robert Gabriel Mugabe announced his resignation prior to commencement of impeachment. Mugabe’s resignation notice was contained in a letter submitted to parliament Speaker Jacob Mudenda. Mudenda announced the turn of events and immediately, jubilation erupted in the streets of Harare and other cities of the…

  • Most Nigerian govs back Buhari for second term – Okorocha

    — 21st November 2017

      Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has said that most governors in the country, including all the South-East Governors, are supporting President Muhammadu Buhari for second term whether in the PDP or APC or APGA. He maintained that only one or two governors were not in support, stating that President Buhari is the best…

  • Media to take center stage in 2019 race, says Dokpesi

    — 21st November 2017

    From: Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo Ahead of the December 9th convention of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, Mr. Raymond Dokpesi, on Monday, said that the battle for 2019 was a media war and the party needed a media oriented person like him as the leader to match the opposition with better power for victory. Dokpesi, contesting…

  • Agbasi to fly Nigeria’s flag at the Miss Universe in Las Vegas

    — 21st November 2017

    Stephanie Agbasi, 22, a final year student of Law at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, will fly the country’s flag at the 66th Miss Universe Competition scheduled to hold November 26 in Las Vegas, United States of America. Miss Universe is an annual international beauty pageant that is run by the Miss Universe Organization; along…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share