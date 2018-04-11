The Sun News
Latest
11th April 2018 - US, allies mull military action in Syria
11th April 2018 - 2019: I’ll return with my deputy -Okowa
11th April 2018 - President appoints 7 INEC RECs, rectors, others
11th April 2018 - Ekiti guber: Bamisile picks APC form, promises to get rid of Fayose
11th April 2018 - Buhari seeks fresh Senate approval of 26 nominees
11th April 2018 - Residents send distress call to governor over collapsing bridge in Aba
11th April 2018 - Abia community in grief as police kill only son, two others
11th April 2018 - Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba, others unite in Ebonyi
11th April 2018 - Cleansing at Ekwulobia community over incest
11th April 2018 - Oil exploration causes anguish, anger in Owaza, Abia community
Home / World News / US, allies mull military action in Syria

US, allies mull military action in Syria

— 11th April 2018

NAN

The UN failed three times on Tuesday to take action over an alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria, as the US and its allies consider taking military steps.

Russia’s veto of a US-drafted attempt in the UN Security Council to establish a new probe to assign blame for chemical attacks in Syria was followed by two Russian drafts, both of which were voted down.

The attempts to revive a probe that was disbanded last year come days after at least 43 people were killed in an attack on Douma, the last rebel-held suburb of the capital Damascus.

Russia accused the US, France and Britain of putting forward the text knowing Moscow would not agree so they could use the veto as a pretext for military action.

Russian ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia asked the US to “refrain from the plans that you’re currently developing for Syria” after the third failed vote.

Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the UN, said Russia’s proposals were designed to give them veto power over the findings and staff of an independent investigation and thus protect Syrian leader and Russian ally Bashar al Assad.

US President Donald Trump cancelled his first trip to Latin America to focus on his country’s response, which he has warned would be imminent.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he was consulting with the US and Britain and would announce a decision on a military response within days.

At the invitation of Syria and Russia, investigators from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) were en route to Douma on Tuesday to collect evidence of whether there was a chemical attack.

The watchdog said it has been analyzing information since the first reports of the alleged use of chemical weapons in the April 7 attack.

It is only responsible for determining whether chemical weapons were used – not who used them.

The Syrian and Russian moves to involve the OPCW came hours after Trump described Saturday’s attack in Douma as “atrocious” and warned of “some major decisions over the next 24 to 48 hours.”

Earlier, a French government spokesman would not be drawn on a timeline for any possible response, but said Trump and Macron had agreed to speak again within 48 hours.

“Once again, it’s once the facts are established,” Benjamin Griveaux said. “I cannot tell you today if it’s a matter of hours or days.”

Macron has repeatedly said that the use of chemical weapons in Syria is a “red line” that would trigger reprisals.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would be speaking to Macron and Trump on Tuesday.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg condemned the use of chemical weapons in the strongest terms.

“This was a horrendous attack, which killed dozens of people, including many children.

It took place in an area where the Syrian regime operates.

It is an area where Syria and its allies Russia and Iran are denying access to international monitors,” Stoltenberg added.

Meanwhile, pro-government forces were on alert across Syria and had evacuated some of their posts in anticipation of possible foreign strikes, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor.

Syria agreed to give up its chemical weapons in a Russian-brokered deal in 2013, after hundreds of people were killed in a poison gas attack on rebel-held Damascus suburbs.

However, there have been repeated allegations of government chemical attacks since then, including the April 2017 sarin gas attack on the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun.

Days after that attack, the US launched dozens of missiles on Shayrat airbase in central Syria in response.

Russia at the time called for an OPCW investigation, but then rejected the report of the joint UN-OPCW panel that blamed the government, and later used its veto to prevent the panel’s mandate being extended beyond November.

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019: I’ll return with my deputy -Okowa

— 11th April 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State recently had an interactive session with journalists in Asaba where he responded to a number of issues bothering on the administration of the state since he took over on May 29, 2015. Auctioning of unserviceable items of the state has been characterised by allegations of fraudulent…

  • INEC

    President appoints 7 INEC RECs, rectors, others

    — 11th April 2018

    President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of seven Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission, among other appointments into some agencies in the Ministries of Health, Information and Culture, Education as well as Power, Works, and Housing. Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the…

  • FAYOSE

    Ekiti guber: Bamisile picks APC form, promises to get rid of Fayose

    — 11th April 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Former speaker of Ekiti House of Assembly, Femi Bamisile, has picked the All Progressives Congress (APC) Declaration of Interest and Nomination Form; to contest the state’s governorship election in July. Speaking to newsmen at the party secretariat after picking the form, the former lawmaker said he is on a restoration mission to…

  • SENATE

    Buhari seeks fresh Senate approval of 26 nominees

    — 11th April 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate, seeking approval for the confirmation of 26 new executive nominees. The presidential nominees include 23 federal commissioners for the National Population Commission (NPC), two non-legal practitioners as members of the Federal Judicial Service Commission and one national commissioner for the Independent National Electoral Commission…

  • Ajeromi

    Lawmaker flags-off roads rehabilitation in Ajeromi-Ifelodun

    — 11th April 2018

    Tony Udemba Chairperson of House Committee on Diaspora Matters and member representing Ajeromi-Ifelodun federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Rita Odichimma Orji, has assured members of her constituency of her commitment towards developming the area. Orji, who made the remarks when she flagged off the rehabilitation of roads in the area, solicited support in…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share