The Sun News
Latest
5th March 2018 - US aircraft carrier in Vietnam for historic visit
5th March 2018 - JUST IN: Buhari may visit Taraba Monday
5th March 2018 - S’ Korean envoys meet N’ Korea’s Kim Jong Un
5th March 2018 - Tropical cyclone triggers flooding in Madagascar
5th March 2018 - S’Korea, Russia form consultative body for economic cooperation
5th March 2018 - US accuses Russia of killing civilians in Syria
5th March 2018 - Italy anti-establishment parties win big in change election
5th March 2018 - Nigeria’s 2019 general election attracts US attention
5th March 2018 - ‘The Shape of Water’ wins Best Picture at Oscars
5th March 2018 - Governor ‘Integrity’ Emmanuel
Home / World News / US aircraft carrier in Vietnam for historic visit

US aircraft carrier in Vietnam for historic visit

— 5th March 2018

TimesofIndia

A US aircraft carrier arrived in Vietnam today for the first time since the end of the war, as the former foes bolster military ties in the face of Beijing’s build-up in the disputed South China Sea.

The USS Carl Vinson will make a four-day port call to the central city of Danang for a highly symbolic trip that will include a visit to a centre for victims of Agent Orange, the toxic defoliant sprayed over large swathes of land by the US during the Vietnam war.

But ongoing tensions in the South China Sea loom over the trip as Beijing continues to build artificial islands capable of hosting military installations — much to the chagrin of Vietnam and other claimants to the sea.

Though the US is not a claimant to the resource-rich waterway, it has long lobbied for freedom of navigation in the sea to counter China’s growing influence.

Analysts say the port call, which follows a visit to the Philippines last month, is a chance for the United States to flex its military muscle in Asia.

“It’s a US push… to demonstrate a massive naval presence in the South China Sea area to China, that the US is staying engaged,” Vietnam expert Carl Thayer told AFP ahead of the trip.

Vietnam remains the most vocal claimant in the region after the Philippines backed off under China-friendly President Rodrigo Duterte. Taiwan, Malaysia and Brunei also have claims in the sea.

Duterte has refused to implement a landmark 2016 international tribunal ruling in Manila’s favour over its competing claims with Beijing.

“The Philippines has just rolled over, China is continually militarising and if the US doesn’t maintain a presence in the region, Vietnam’s got nowhere to hide,” Thayer said.

The visit is also being touted as a key landmark between the former bitter enemies, whose relations have seen an extraordinary turnaround since the end of the war in 1975.

Though US ships have regularly docked in Vietnam in the past, this is the first time an aircraft carrier will make a port call to the country.

Vietnam’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said the visit will “contribute to maintaining peace, stability, security, cooperation and development in the region”.

Vietnam is a close ally of russia and a sworn enemy of USA. Tables turned the moment Russia ignored its close ally request to help in South china sea.

The nuclear-powered USS Carl Vinson is home to 5,300 sailors, pilots and crew and 72 aircraft and will be in Danang — once a key US airbase — until its departure on Friday.

The visit includes friendly basketball and soccer matches between US sailors and locals, along with an orphanage visit and navy band concerts.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

JUST IN: Buhari may visit Taraba Monday

— 5th March 2018

Following the killing in Mambila, Taraba State, recently,  there are indications that President Muhamadu Buhari will, on Monday, pay a surprise visit to the state. The President’s visit might come as a move to reassure the country of his commitment to end criminality and insurgency in the country. Details later… Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT -…

  • Nigeria’s 2019 general election attracts US attention

    — 5th March 2018

    NAN As Nigeria prepares for the 2019 general election, the United States says it’s major priority now is to see a peaceful transition, as the country occupies a strategic position in Africa. The US Department of State said this during a background briefing on the first trip of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to Africa,…

  • ‘The Shape of Water’ wins Best Picture at Oscars

    — 5th March 2018

    New York Times • “The Shape of Water” won best picture, and Guillermo del Toro won best director for the film. • Frances McDormand won best actress for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” Gary Oldman won best actor for “Darkest Hour.” Allison Janney won best supporting actress. Sam Rockwell won best supporting actor. • Ashley…

  • 2019: Ukwa Ngwa adopts Ikpeazu for second term

    — 5th March 2018

    Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia The  people of Ukwa-Ngwa have unanimously adopted Governor Okezie lkpeazu as their consensus governorship candidate for the 2019 governorship election in Abia State.  Speaking during an enlarged meeting of Ukwa Ngwa people, tagged: “The great Ukwa-Ngwa declaration,”  held at Okpuala Ngwa parade ground,  the people who spoke through their leaders, Elder Emma…

  • Godfatherism killing judiciary –Ex- CJN, Aloma Mukhtar

    — 5th March 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja A former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Mariam Aloma Mukhtar, has said falling standards in the Judiciary can only be addressed if the culture of lobbying and godfatherism used in influencing appointment of judicial officers is discouraged and discarded by the National Judicial Council (NJC).  Justice Mukhtar said  a competent and strong judiciary can only…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share