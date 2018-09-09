Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta central senatorial district, on Sunday, vowed to mobilise the entire Urhobo nation to vote massively for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

Chairman of the party in the district, Edewor Akpedafe, who made the promise, said the ground swell of support for Buhari from Urhobo nation is due to the availability of projects sponsored by the presidency through the Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC) spread across the state.

Akpedafe in a resolution at the end of an expanded executive meeting, also passed a vote of confidence on the leader of the party in the state, O’Tega Emerhor and state chairman, Cyril Ogodo, just as they endorsed the adoption of direct primary to pick candidates of the party for the 2019 general election.

Meanwhile, there is impending implosion in the state APC following the procurement of senatorial nomination form for O’tega Emerhor by some leaders of Urhobo nation.

READ ALSO: Ekiti not owing N117b, Fayemi only making excuses for impending failure, says Govt.

This is coming on the heels of reported claims that the party has already settled for the return of the incumbent, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege in the 2019 election.

Presenting the nomination form to Emerhor, Chief Sylvester appealed to the APC state leader to consider contesting the senatorial election, adding that people of Delta central are yearning for purposeful representation which Emerhor is capable of providing.

Responding, Emerhor said he will consult with his family and close political associates by taking a decision, and thanked the people for the confidence reposed in him.

He said Delta central “is the heartbeat of APC, and the representation that Delta central must present in Abuja, must be in the interest of Delta central and Delta State.

“We have a current representative but he is not representing us well, he is not representing the culture of Urhobo in Abuja. What we hear is rascality and thuggery, we don’t hear diplomacy or negotiation. He is creating problems for Buhari that he says he is supporting.”

“If we go there and represent Delta central, we will work with the president to solve problems not help him to create problems, this is what we will do. We will do this in a way that the president can implement his agenda.”