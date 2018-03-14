The Sun News
Latest
15th March 2018 - NASU, SSANU, NAAT suspend strike
15th March 2018 - Nigeria’s public debt hits N21.725tr – DMO
15th March 2018 - Wike flags off water projects in 2 LGs
15th March 2018 - Dapchi: I responded better than Jonathan –Buhari 
15th March 2018 - Plateau killings: Lalong imposes curfew on Bassa
15th March 2018 - Dasukigate: Judge withdraws from suit
15th March 2018 - Herdsmen kill 2 soldiers in Plateau, 2 brothers in Benue
15th March 2018 - Governors lobby NASS to override Buhari’s veto
15th March 2018 - Insecurity: Senate summons NSA, AGF
15th March 2018 - Ozubulu killings: Women protest, demand witnesses’ protection
Home / National / Urhobo demand implementation of panel report on Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh crisis

Urhobo demand implementation of panel report on Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh crisis

— 14th March 2018

Ben Dunno, Warri

An umbrella body of concerned Urhobo youths, the Urhobo Security Network (USN), has advised that the Delta State Government to revert to the  report of the Prof. Abednego Ekoko-led Panel of Inquiry set up in May 2016 on the Aladja/Ogbe ijoh crisis, if truly it was sincere about finding lasting solution to the age long feud.

The group lamented the huge number of lives that have been lost and the negative effect on development, investment and the economy of both communities.

It stated that the matter would have been resolved long ago if the government had handled it with the sincerity, objectivity and urgency it deserves.

Speaking after an enlarged security meeting of the various youth bodies that made up the group in Warri, the National Commander of USN, Comrade Itolddem Daghware, noted that the importance of security to national development cannot be overe-mphasised.

According to him, “it is embarrassing that a state which prides herself as “The Big Heart” has  failed for such a very long time to resolve a boundary dispute between two neighboring communities within her geographical space”.

“While we admit that the Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh crisis has been since the 1990s and inherited by the present administration, it would be a credit to the Senator Okowa led-government if he can find a lasting solution to the crisis”.

“The Governor is the chief security officer of the state and he ought to give peace and security the highest premium among his priorities. It is an indictment on this government that the Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh crisis has remained unresolved two years after the professor Ekoko led panel was set up”.

He held that the organization prioritises brotherliness and peaceful coexistence with Urhobo neighbours and operate under the blessings of the three pillars holding the Urhobo nation namely the Traditional Rulers’ Council, the Presidents General Forum as well as the Urhobo Progress Union.

“The Organisation also works in synergy with the government security agencies in the region including the Army, Police, and the State Security Service (SSS)”, he stated.

Speaking in the same vein, the publicity secretary of the Group and public affairs analyst Comr. Peter Sane Darah warned against the politicization of the Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh boundary dispute holding that there must be some hidden reasons behind the delay in the issuing of the whitepaper by the government on the crisis.

He said members of Urhobo Security Network has made investigative calls to the leaders of Aladja community and Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) at different times on the matter where details of the Ekoko Panel of Inquiry Report were revealed, the implementation of which would have showed the government’s seriousness in resolving the situation.

Comrade Darah who is the immediate past chairman of Esaba community in Ughelli South L.G.A and an alumnus of the Delta State University condemned the recent threat by one self-styled “Gen. Ebi” to blow up oil wells and undermine the peace building efforts in the region if the state government did not decide the case in favour of the Ijaws.

“It is the considered view of Urhobo Security Network, acting on behalf of the peace loving people of the Urhobo nation to find a peaceful resolution to the lingering Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh crisis rather than through war and deadly quarrels, which in the end favours no one”.

“But if the Ijaw people through some self-styled “General” think they can get away with some careless statements and threats directed not only at the Urhobo nation but which implicates the country at large, then they have to be told that no one has the monopoly of violence and uncivil behavior, and the gentle movement of the tiger must not be interpreted to mean weakness”.

“We know the amount of plea we have put in to make the leadership of Aladja community allow for the proposed acquisition of the “arbitrary” boundary by the government considering that in truth, the entire territory belongs to Aladja people”.

“If the Ogbe-Ijoh people fail to appreciate the sacrifice made by the Aladja people in the interest of peace, then we shall choose the path leading to collective and mutual annihilation which they seem to prefer, and we shall then see who loses in the end”, he concluded.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NASU, SSANU, NAAT suspend strike

— 15th March 2018

… Give FG 5 weeks to implement MoU Magnus Eze, Abuja  Non-teaching staff of universities, comprising the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non Academic Staff of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) have called off their three months old strike. Members have been directed to return…

  • Nigeria’s public debt hits N21.725tr – DMO

    — 15th March 2018

    …Repays N130bn NTBs in March Uche Usim, Abuja The Debt Management Office (DMO) on Wednesday released the country’s debt profile, which stood at N21.725 trillion as at last December 31, representing 18.20 per cent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Out of the figure, the Federal Government’s domestic debt was put at N12.589 trillion, while…

  • Wike flags off water projects in 2 LGs

    — 15th March 2018

    • APC vows to boycott poll Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has flagged off execution of the state government, European Union and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Water and sanitation projects in two local government areas in continuation of the state-wide roll out of projects. Wike, while performing the flag-off, yesterday, at Nkoro…

  • Dapchi: I responded better than Jonathan –Buhari 

    — 15th March 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Damaturu In Dapchi, Yobe State, President Muhammadu Buhari said his administration’s response to the abduction of 110 schoolgirls from Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, was better than that of President Goodluck Jonathan’s government. Boko Haram kidnapped 110 students from Dapchi, Yobe state on February 19, 2018, and also, abducted 274 students from…

  • Plateau killings: Lalong imposes curfew on Bassa

    — 15th March 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Plateau Governor, Simon Lalong, has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in Bassa Local Government Area of the state, following persistent attacks in Dungu, Rafiki and some villages in Miango District. The attacks have consumed dozens of lives. In a statement signed by Secretary to the Government of the State, Rufus Bature, the curfew…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share