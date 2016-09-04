The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / Uranium deposits found in the north
uranium

Uranium deposits found in the north

— 4th September 2016

(By Jacob Edi ABUJA)

There are indications that Uranium may have been discovered within the northern part of the country. This discovery may place Nigeria on the world map of nations with nuclear resource materials, with attendant economic implications.

This news comes just a week after the discovery of a special type of Nikel in Kaduna state.

The Uranium deposits are said to be discovered in parts of Gombe, Bauchi, Adamawa, Bornu, Kano and Taraba states.

Curiously it in some of these states that Islamist terror group, Boko Haram, have concentrated their attacks in the last few years.

Sources in Kaduna told Daily Sun at the weekend that most of the governors of the northern states are aware of the discovery.

Similarly, the governments of the United States of America, the United kingdom and Russia are aware of the presence of this mineral resource in the north.

Sources at Sheda Science and Technology Complex as well as the Nigeria Space Agency hinted that the discovery was made around 2015, but that it is only the federal government that can make an official announcement.

President Buhari had recently directed the NNPC to intensify efforts on the exploration of petrochemical resources within the north specifically,  at the Lake Chad and Benue troughs and Kolmani Richard River.

It was not clear at press time whether the President’s directive would include the oil deposit OPL 915 located in Odeke in Kogi state being contested fiercely by Anambra state.

The Presidents’ directive, it was gathered, was a way of hedging the risk of the oil producing states of the south seceding from the federation.

This position is reinforced by the recent insistence of some northern elites indicating that the north is not bothered by threats of secession by the southeast.

Several attempts at resource control, otherwise known as Fiscal Federalism, have always been fiercely resisted by the north.

  • kanu-in-court

    Biafra leader: “I will destroy Nigeria with the truth”

    — 4th September 2016

    (By Jeff Amechi Agbodo – ONITSHA) The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is firing back at reports that its leader Nnamdi Kanu said he will bomb Nigeria, clarifying instead that the leader intended to destroy the existence of Nigeria with the truth until an independent Biafran state is restored. The group confirmed that Kanu, director…

  • Mother-Teresa

    Pope declares Mother Teresa a saint and model of mercy

    — 4th September 2016

      VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis declared Mother Teresa a saint on Sunday, honoring the tiny nun who cared for the world’s most destitute and holding her up as a model for a Catholic Church that goes to the peripheries to find poor, wounded souls. Applause erupted in St. Peter’s Square even before Francis…

  • Akeredolu1

    Ondo Guber: Akeredolu emerges candidate of APC

    — 4th September 2016

      Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Rotimi Akeredolu has emerged the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the governorship election scheduled for November 26, 2016 in Ondo State. The declaration making Akeredolu the flag bearer of the APC was made  Sunday, by Mohammed Abubakar, Jigawa state governor and chairman of the…

  • Biafria

    What the South-east needs is economic, not political Biafra –Aguleri

    — 4th September 2016

    From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi A socio-cultural philosopher, economic and public affairs commentator, Ogbuevi (Dr) Eddi Idigo Aguleri has taken his time to diagnose the actual solution to the raging agitation for the state of Biafra. According to him, it’s not political self determination that the agitators should talk about, rather they should talk of having…

  • Ayo

    Prof Remi Sonaiya: I love reading and mentoring

    — 4th September 2016

    By Omoniyi Salaudeen Somehow exclusively, the life of Prof Remi Sonaiya traverses two complex and energy sapping fields of endeavour- academics and politics. While academics is her natural calling, the game of politics is her latter day adventurism. On one hand, the erudite scholar has distinguished herself as a scholars’ scholar.  On the other hand,…

  • Mimiko

    The Parliament: Economic crunch cripples Ondo House

    — 4th September 2016

    From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure The current economic hardship in the country is not sparing the Ondo State House of Assembly as members of the Assembly currently complain of poor welfare, a situation which has rendered parliamentary activities to be at the lowest ebb in the state in the recent time. Not many people of the…

  • Adesina

    Nigeria must position textile industry for export market –Adesina Ojengbede, CEO, House of Desina

    — 4th September 2016

    By Ayo Alonge Adesina Ojengbede  is Chief Executive Officer of  a leading clothing company in Nigeria, House of Desina. He spoke to Sunday Sun  recently about how he built his business.  He also suggested a recipe for a thriving Nigerian textile industry in the global era. Ojengbede, who hails from Osun State, also had one…

  • Bayo

    Real estate business in Nigeria plagued by quacks, fraudsters –Bayo Adeyemo, CEO, Bayo Adeyemo & Associates

    — 4th September 2016

    By Ayo Alonge Bayo Adeyemo is the Chief Executive Officer, Bayo Adeyemo & Associates, a real estate firm with presence in Chicago, Canada, Ibadan, Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna and Port Harcourt. In this interview, Adeyemo expresses deep concerns over the regulation of real estate business  in Nigeria to conform  with international best practices, while fielding other…

  • Fulani-herdsmen

    Herdsmen: CEDDERT holds seminar to share findings

    — 4th September 2016

    The Centre for Democratic Development Research and Training (CEDDERT) in Zaria, and ENABLE2, a DFiD project, will hold a seminar on the conflicts between farmers and pastoralists, currently ravaging communities across Kaduna, Katsina and Zamfara states. In a statement, the Executive Director of CEDDERT, Dr Abubakar Siddique Mohammed, explained the reason for the proposed seminar:…

