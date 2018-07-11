UPTH scientists decry shortage of manpower

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Medical Laboratory Scientists in the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) have lamented shortage of manpower at the laboratory section of the health facilities and urged management to approve recruitment of competent hands for the service.

They also asked the management of the health institution to implement their Enhanced Entry Point (EEP) which, they said, would improve the productivity of staff members.

The call was made yesterday in Port Harcourt, when the newly elected executives of Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMISN), UPTH branch, led by George Osi, paid a courtesy call on the Chief Medical Director of the institution, Prof. Henry Ugboma.

Osi said the body had on many occasions applied to UPTH management on the need to implement the EEP, for the benefits of the medical scientists in the hospital, regretting that the demand has not been attended to.