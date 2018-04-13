Uproar in Senate

There was an uproar on the floor of the Senate, yesterday, following a statement by Enyinnaya Abaribe in which he described President Muhammadu Buhari as incompetent.

He made the statement while condemning comments credited to Buhari that armed militia groups from Libya were responsible for killings in the country.

Abaribe, was interrupted by the Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan, who called on him to withdraw the statement and apologise.

Abaribe who remained defiant questioned why lawmakers and Nigerians still indulge Buhari, who he claimed did not deserve to be called a Commander-in-Chief, since he has failed to protect Nigerians.

“Yesterday (Wednesday), in London, the Commander-in-Chief and president of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari said that these killings were as a result of the people who were trained by Muammar Gaddafi, implying that these people who are doing the killings in Nigeria are invaders from outside of Nigeria. If so, it validates my last point that when a Commander-in-Chief says he cannot take care of invaders, why is he still a Commander-in-Chief?

Relying on Order 53 of the Senate Standing Rules, Lawan insisted that President Buhari deserved the respect and courtesy of the Senate. He condemned what he described as the bitter politics of the opposition in the Senate.

“If we do not conduct ourselves with respect, nobody will. I want to ask my colleague to immediately withdraw his statement and apologies to this chamber.”

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki cautioned Abaribe.

“We can make our points without using words that are offensive. Please be guided accordingly,” Saraki said.

But Abaribe insisted he was within what is permissible under the law. He claimed that what President Buhari said could not be better interpreted. He apologised thereafter.

Similarly, three senators-Chukwuka Utazi (Enugu), Andy Uba (Anambra) and Dino Melaye (Kogi) clashed over the ownership of the disputed oil deposits in some parts of Enugu.

Utazi, while raising a point of order, revealed that he had reached an agreement with Stella Oduah from Anambra State and Atai Aidoko from Kogi, to sponsor a bill which will jointly capture the three states as oil-producing.

He also urged the Senate to mount pressure on the leadership of National Boundary Commission to carry out a proper delineation and determine what each of the three states should benefit from the 13 per cent derivation.

His point of order was sustained.

Utazi was, however, opposed by Uba, who referred to him as a “liar.”

He claimed that the issue Utazi was delving into was his brainchild. He also claimed that the oil under dispute was for Anambra State.

He was ruled out of order by Saraki, who cautioned him against his choice of words. Uba subsequently apologised.

Melaye, while also raising a similar point of order, disputed earlier claims made by Utazi and Uba.

Calling the duo liars, he insisted that the oil deposit was domiciled in Kogi State. He was ignored by Saraki who went ahead to entertain the next item on the Order Paper.