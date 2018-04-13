The Sun News
Latest
13th April 2018 - Uproar in Senate
12th April 2018 - Edo: Father, son arraigned for rape of 10-year-old girl
12th April 2018 - Khloe Kardashian gives birth to baby girl, sources say
12th April 2018 - FADAMA III cultivates 60 hectares of rice farms in Jigawa
12th April 2018 - UNWTO/CAF meeting: We’ll showcase Lagos tourism to the world – FG
12th April 2018 - Okorocha performs ground-breaking of Chosen’s Crown Varsity
12th April 2018 - ADP attacks SDP, Falae over merger rumour
12th April 2018 - Police in Edo investigate case of drowned 8-month-old baby
12th April 2018 - Achuzia: Why I’ll keep venerating my father – Son
12th April 2018 - 16 Corps members abscond during service in Sokoto
Home / Cover / National / Uproar in Senate
Senate

Uproar in Senate

— 13th April 2018

There was an uproar on the floor of the Senate, yesterday, following a statement by Enyinnaya Abaribe in which he described President Muhammadu Buhari as incompetent.

SenateHe made the statement while condemning comments credited to Buhari that armed militia groups from Libya were responsible for killings in the country.

Abaribe, was interrupted by the Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan, who called on him to withdraw the statement and apologise.

Abaribe who remained defiant questioned why lawmakers and Nigerians still indulge Buhari, who he claimed did not deserve to be called a Commander-in-Chief, since he has failed to protect Nigerians. 

“Yesterday (Wednesday), in London, the Commander-in-Chief and president of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari said that these killings were as a result of the people who were trained by Muammar Gaddafi, implying that these people who are doing the killings in Nigeria are invaders from outside of Nigeria. If so, it validates my last point that when a Commander-in-Chief says he cannot take care of invaders, why is he still a Commander-in-Chief?

Relying on Order 53 of the Senate Standing Rules, Lawan insisted that President Buhari deserved the respect and courtesy of the Senate. He condemned what he described as the bitter politics of the opposition in the Senate.

“If we do not conduct ourselves with respect, nobody will. I want to ask my colleague to immediately withdraw his statement and apologies to this chamber.”

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki cautioned Abaribe.

“We can make our points without using words that are offensive. Please be guided accordingly,” Saraki said.

But Abaribe insisted he was within what is permissible under the law. He claimed that what President Buhari said could not be better interpreted. He apologised thereafter.

Similarly, three senators-Chukwuka Utazi  (Enugu), Andy Uba (Anambra) and Dino Melaye (Kogi) clashed over the ownership of the disputed oil deposits in some parts of Enugu.

Utazi, while raising a point of order, revealed that he had reached an agreement with Stella Oduah from Anambra State and Atai Aidoko from Kogi, to sponsor a bill which will jointly capture the three states as oil-producing.

He also urged the Senate to mount pressure on the leadership of National Boundary Commission to carry out a proper delineation and determine what each of the three states should benefit from the 13 per cent derivation.

His point of order was sustained.

Utazi was, however, opposed by Uba, who referred to him as a “liar.”

He claimed that the issue Utazi was delving into was his brainchild. He also claimed that the oil under dispute was for Anambra State.

He was ruled out of order by Saraki, who cautioned him against his choice of words. Uba subsequently apologised.

Melaye, while also raising a similar point of order, disputed earlier claims made by Utazi and Uba.

Calling the duo liars, he insisted that the oil deposit was domiciled in Kogi State. He was ignored by Saraki who went ahead to entertain the next item on the Order Paper.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Senate

Uproar in Senate

— 13th April 2018

There was an uproar on the floor of the Senate, yesterday, following a statement by Enyinnaya Abaribe in which he described President Muhammadu Buhari as incompetent. He made the statement while condemning comments credited to Buhari that armed militia groups from Libya were responsible for killings in the country. Abaribe, was interrupted by the Senate…

  • Edo State father son RAPE 10 year old girl

    Edo: Father, son arraigned for rape of 10-year-old girl

    — 12th April 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin A father and his son, aged 50 and 16 year respectively, have been arraigned at Evboriaria Magistrate Court in Benin City, the Edo State capital, for the allegedly rape of a 10-year-old girl. The duo were arraigned on a one-count charge each. According to prosecution, the offence is punishable under Section 218…

  • FADAMA III cultivates 60 hectares of rice farms in Jigawa

    — 12th April 2018

    NAN Farmers, under the aegis of FADAMA III Additional Financing (AF) project, are currently cultivating 60 hectares of rice farms in Jigawa State to enhance rice seed multiplication. Project Coordinator, Alhaji Aminu Isa, told newsmen, in Dutse, on Thursday, that the rice cultivation project was taking place in 23 rice producing local government areas of…

  • TOURISM Lagos

    UNWTO/CAF meeting: We’ll showcase Lagos tourism to the world – FG

    — 12th April 2018

    The Federal Government, on Thursday, said that it has concluded plans to use its hosting right of the 61st edition of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO)/ Commission for Africa (CAF) Meeting to showcase the culture and tourism potentials of Lagos and Nigeria in general.   Minister for Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed…

  • CROWN Okorocha

    Okorocha performs ground-breaking of Chosen’s Crown Varsity

    — 12th April 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, on Wednesday, performed a ground – breaking ceremony of the Chosen Crown University at Mgbidi to herald the building of the institution owned by the Lord’ Chosen Charismatic Revival Church. He noted that by locating the University in the state, Pastor Muoka has responded to his…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share